Walmart, Google Launch Affordable AI Onn Cameras from $23

In a move that could reshape the affordable smart home security market, Walmart has partnered with Alphabet’s Google to launch a new line of AI-powered cameras under its Onn brand, pricing them aggressively to appeal to budget-conscious consumers. The collaboration introduces devices like a $22.96 indoor camera and a $49.86 video doorbell, both designed for seamless integration with Google’s Home ecosystem, leveraging the advanced capabilities of Gemini AI. This partnership, announced in early October 2025, marks Google’s first major retail tie-up to expand its smart home features beyond its Nest hardware, as detailed in a recent report from Techbuzz.

These cameras promise features typically reserved for premium models, including 1080p HDR video, night vision, two-way audio, and a wide field of view, all without the usual compatibility issues plaguing third-party devices. Google’s decision to open its Home APIs to manufacturers like Walmart aims to democratize AI-driven home security, allowing users to access intelligent search and event descriptions through a Google Home Premium subscription, according to insights from The Verge.

Strategic Pricing Undercuts Rivals in a Competitive Market

By undercutting competitors such as Amazon’s Blink series, Walmart’s offerings provide three hours of free event history and optional expanded storage via Google’s plans, making advanced security accessible at mass-market prices. Industry analysts note that this alliance reflects Google’s strategy to broaden Gemini’s reach across various price points and form factors, as Anish Kattukaran, a Google Home executive, emphasized in discussions with media outlets.

The partnership extends beyond hardware, embedding Gemini AI for tasks like deterring intruders or even calming barking dogs through automated responses, enhancing user experience without requiring technical expertise. Publications like NotebookCheck.net highlight how these devices integrate natively, bypassing subscription barriers that often frustrate budget buyers.

Broader Implications for Retail and Tech Ecosystems

This collaboration arrives amid Walmart’s broader push into AI, including recent integrations with Microsoft for tools like ‘MyAssistant’ and partnerships with OpenAI for employee training, as reported in Yahoo Finance. For Google, it’s an opportunity to counter Amazon’s dominance in smart home devices by partnering with a retail giant that can distribute products at scale.

Walmart’s history with AI in security isn’t new; back in 2019, it confirmed using AI cameras in stores to detect theft, per the Observer. Now, extending this to consumer products could accelerate adoption, especially as ambient IoT technologies gain traction, evidenced by Walmart’s recent deal with Wiliot for supply chain efficiency, as covered in IoT Business News.

Challenges and Future Prospects in AI-Driven Security

However, challenges remain, including privacy concerns over AI processing and data storage, which Google addresses through opt-in features and robust encryption. Insiders suggest this could pressure rivals to lower prices or enhance integrations, potentially sparking a wave of affordable AI devices.

Looking ahead, the partnership might evolve to include more Onn products, like outdoor cameras or smart speakers, building on Google’s recent Nest updates announced in its official blog. For industry players, this signals a shift toward collaborative ecosystems where retail accessibility meets cutting-edge tech, promising smarter homes for the masses without premium costs. As adoption grows, expect further innovations that blend affordability with AI sophistication, redefining everyday security.