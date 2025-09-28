Walmart CEO Warns AI Will Transform Jobs, Cut Some and Create Others

In a stark warning that reverberates through boardrooms and break rooms alike, Walmart’s chief executive, Doug McMillon, has declared that artificial intelligence will reshape virtually every role in the workforce. Speaking at a recent company event, McMillon emphasized that AI’s impact won’t be limited to rote tasks but will permeate all levels of employment, potentially eliminating some jobs while transforming others. This comes as the retail behemoth, with its 2.1 million employees, anticipates keeping its headcount flat over the next three years despite ambitious growth plans.

McMillon’s comments align with broader industry sentiments, where executives are grappling with AI’s dual promise of efficiency and disruption. For instance, Walmart has already leveraged generative AI to enhance over 850 million pieces of catalog data, a feat that would have demanded exponentially more human labor without such technology, as noted in a post on X by The Transcript.

AI’s Transformative Reach Across Sectors

The implications extend far beyond retail. In sectors like finance and consulting, AI is poised to automate entry-level positions, potentially leading to significant job displacements. A Bloomberg survey highlighted in a post on X by Mario Nawfal suggests that global banks could shed up to 200,000 jobs in the coming years due to AI-driven productivity gains. This echoes warnings from other leaders, such as Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman, who in a company email described AI as an existential threat to jobs, including his own, according to coverage in Yahoo Finance.

Yet, McMillon remains optimistic, framing AI as an opportunity for workers to “make it to the other side” by adapting skills. Walmart’s strategy involves maintaining current staffing levels while reallocating roles, suggesting a shift in workforce composition rather than outright reductions. This approach is detailed in a recent article from Fortune, which quotes McMillon on the need for employees to evolve alongside technology.

Real-World Examples and Broader Warnings

Similar sentiments have surfaced from other tech-savvy firms. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, in internal communications shared on X by AshutoshShrivastava, predicted that generative AI would reduce the need for manual roles while creating demand for new, AI-augmented positions. Meanwhile, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei has cautioned about economic concentration and job losses in white-collar fields like law and finance, as discussed in a post on X by Haider.

These developments underscore a pivotal moment for labor markets. Harvard research on software developers, summarized in a post on X by D.Muthukrishnan, advises workers to master AI tools to remain relevant, potentially boosting efficiency by tenfold in some roles. However, not all jobs are equally at risk; while 75% of positions face automation threats, a quarter could see dramatic productivity enhancements, per insights from a post on X by JeRo LMAO.

Navigating the AI-Driven Shift

Walmart’s flat headcount projection, despite expansion, signals a cautious optimism tempered by realism. As reported in KSFO-AM, McMillon warned that AI will “change literally every job” and eliminate many, but it could also spawn novel opportunities. This mirrors views from Salesforce and Accenture leaders, who see AI reshaping job markets rapidly, according to the same Fortune piece.

Critics, including political commentator Charlie Kirk in a post on X, point out the irony: elites who once dismissed blue-collar concerns now face similar threats from AI. Innovation tied to AI could displace 6-7% of the U.S. workforce, as noted in a post on X by Chubby, particularly if adoption accelerates without safeguards.

Preparing for an Uncertain Future

For industry insiders, the message is clear: adaptation is key. Walmart’s integration of AI for tasks like inventory management and customer service foreshadows widespread changes, potentially concentrating economic power while growing the overall pie, albeit shared among fewer participants. As detailed in NewsBytes, McMillon’s wake-up call urges proactive reskilling to mitigate disruptions.

Ultimately, while AI promises efficiency, its rollout demands ethical considerations to avoid exacerbating inequalities. Leaders like McMillon are positioning their firms at the forefront, but the true test will be ensuring workers aren’t left behind in this technological upheaval.