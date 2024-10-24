In the past decade, the media we consume has gone from cable TV and locally stored files to now being almost exclusively streamed over broadband and 5G. Although it meant we could venture further afield to watch our favorite shows, many are geo-restricted and with content limitations.

To add further concerns, there’s a cybersecurity challenge to this too, especially in corners of the internet where we aren’t fully sure whether it’s being hosted by actors. Or, perhaps, hosts pop-ads that are malicious, even if unintentionally.

The answer to almost all of these concerns is the now-MVP: The VPN.

The Inner Workings of Virtual Private Networks

At the heart of VPN is encryption, which is where messages and communication are converted into a secret code, and only decrypted once it reaches its destination. In the context of a VPN, this means that there’s an encrypted tunnel between your laptop or phone and the VPN provider, meaning your internet service provider or any interceptors cannot decipher your activity. Generally, there is strong wisdom about the best VPN for Netflix, for example, which differs from the best VPN for work. Additionally, practical insights are available into different VPN options, focusing on their effectiveness for streaming services like Netflix, helping users make informed decisions about their online privacy and entertainment needs.

Some of the encryption protocols include IKEv2 and OpenVPN. These scramble your data. However, it’s also your IP address that gets masked too during this process, meaning your IP is now that of the VPN server. This can sometimes be spotted by a content platform, which will keep track of commonly shared IPs, but there are ways around it. You can have a dedicated server of your own if you pay a little more, or simply join a new, different server.

Ultimately, the tunnel you create, in theory, cannot be penetrated by government surveillance, bad actors sharing your Wi-Fi, or your ISP.

Optimizing VPN for Streaming

Unfortunately, some of the security features of a VPN can directly compromise your streaming experience. In other words, in order to be more secure, things take more time. This is the case for going through multiple servers, scrambles, or perhaps more abstract and remote servers. At the end of the day, the data takes longer to reach your device.

Therefore, in order to optimize your VPN for streaming, you need to balance security with performance and take measures that maximize one while minimizing speed. To begin with, it’s best to pick your VPN based on reviews of strong speeds and stability, as one without the other is unnecessary.

One basic security feature you can use that will not impact performance is the kill switch. If your VPN lacks stability and goes down, the kill switch will break your connection to the internet. This will prevent your ISP from getting a glimpse of what you’ve been streaming.

Next, opt for a VPN protocol that balances speed with security, like WireGuard or IKEv2, as these can help maintain good streaming quality.

Split tunneling is also a fantastic feature for this use. It may be that you actually require less security protection when streaming (i.e. Netflix and YouTube are safe and this activity isn’t sensitive to you). But, you may have implemented a strong VPN for work. In this instance, split tunneling can mean such apps drop your VPN connection, but will restart for when you’re working. Or, vice versa, you can step up your security when streaming from certain apps but not others.

Opt For a Dedicated IP and Server

Your typical VPN subscription will likely mean you’re sharing IP addresses, but it may sell dedicated IP addresses or servers for an additional cost. This is a fantastic option as it gets the best of both worlds.

Firstly, your IP will not be blacklisted because it’s not associated with other people’s behavior or the sheer volume of suspicious traffic. So, your ability to side-step geoblocking drastically increases, meaning you can access more media. And, it will result in fewer CAPTAs.

Secondly, it may result in better speeds. This isn’t always the case, but it can mean streaming media at higher download speeds. And, generally, your security is only boosted by the fact you’re on a less suspicious IP; one that is your own.

Final Word

Some VPNs are better than others at maintaining security while navigating geo-restrictions at good speeds. Generally, you get what you pay for, in that the cheaper the product is, the more people you’re sharing the server with. As long as the company doesn’t store your logs, has a kill switch and uses modern encryption, you should be safe. Beyond that, opting for a dedicated server may transform your experience, eliminating a lot of the blocking and CAPCHAs you come across.