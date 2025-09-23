Volvo Stays Committed to EV Strategy with EX30, EX90 Amid Soft Demand

Volvo’s Unwavering Push into Electric Vehicles

In a bold affirmation of its electrification strategy, Volvo Cars’ top U.S. executive has declared that the Swedish automaker will forge ahead with plans to introduce new electric models, undeterred by softening demand in the EV sector. Mike Cottone, Volvo’s head of U.S. operations, emphasized in an interview that the company remains committed to its ambitious targets, including a goal for half of its global sales to be fully electric by mid-decade. This stance comes amid broader industry headwinds, where competitors like Ford and General Motors have scaled back EV ambitions due to high costs and sluggish consumer uptake.

Cottone’s comments, detailed in a recent report by The Information, highlight Volvo’s confidence in its lineup, particularly with models like the EX30 and EX90 already making waves in the U.S. market. The executive pointed to strong preorder interest and the brand’s premium positioning as key factors insulating it from market volatility. Volvo’s approach contrasts with rivals who are pivoting toward hybrids, underscoring a belief that pure EVs represent the future of mobility.

Navigating Market Challenges and Tariff Pressures

Recent data from industry analysts shows EV sales growth slowing in the U.S., with inventory piling up and price cuts becoming commonplace. Yet Volvo is doubling down, planning to produce more vehicles stateside to mitigate potential tariff impacts from proposed trade policies. According to a Reuters report published just hours ago, Volvo intends to manufacture a new U.S.-specific model at its South Carolina plant, building on the EX90 SUV already in production there. This move not only addresses supply chain vulnerabilities but also aligns with Volvo’s strategy to localize assembly for better cost control.

Insiders note that Volvo’s parent company, Geely Holding, provides a financial buffer, allowing sustained investment in EV technology. Cottone elaborated that advancements in battery efficiency and charging infrastructure will help overcome current barriers, such as range anxiety among American buyers. The company’s 2025 lineup, as outlined in a Car and Driver article from earlier this year, includes two new EVs and refreshed models, aiming to capture a larger share of the luxury segment.

Technological Upgrades and Long-Term Vision

A significant upgrade is on the horizon for Volvo’s flagship EX90, with the 2026 version featuring an 800-volt architecture for faster charging and improved performance, as reported in a recent InsideEVs piece. This addresses early criticisms of the 2025 model, which some testers described as feeling like a “rough draft.” Such enhancements demonstrate Volvo’s iterative approach to EV development, focusing on software overhauls and hardware refinements to meet consumer expectations.

Looking further ahead, Volvo’s CEO has reiterated that all new cars will be fully electric by 2035, a sentiment echoed in multiple outlets including Supercar Blondie and Left Lane News. This aligns with global regulatory pressures, such as the EU’s planned ban on gas vehicles, and Volvo’s historical posts on X, where the company has consistently promoted its electrification goals since 2017, targeting 50% electric sales by 2025.

Expanding Production and Market Strategy

To support this vision, Volvo is ramping up manufacturing capabilities. A new battery plant in Gothenburg, Sweden, in partnership with Northvolt, is set to open by 2026, while a climate-neutral facility in Slovakia will produce electric models starting the same year. In the U.S., the focus on the XC60 SUV production shift to South Carolina from late 2026, as per Reuters, aims to evade tariffs on Chinese imports, given Geely’s influence.

Industry experts suggest this localized strategy could give Volvo an edge in a competitive market dominated by Tesla and emerging Chinese brands. Cottone stressed the importance of premium features like advanced safety tech, including LiDAR and AI-driven systems, which Volvo plans to standardize in future models, as announced in 2021 X posts from the company.

Consumer Sentiment and Future Prospects

Posts on X from users and Volvo’s official account reveal mixed but optimistic sentiment, with enthusiasts praising the EX30’s range and fast charging, while some express concerns over software glitches in early models. Nonetheless, recent tests, such as Car and Driver’s review of the 2025 EX90, laud its 300-mile range and ultraquiet cabin, positioning it as a compelling alternative to traditional luxury SUVs.

As Volvo proceeds with its EV rollout, the company’s resilience could set a benchmark for legacy automakers. By blending Scandinavian design with cutting-edge tech, Volvo aims not just to meet electrification targets but to redefine premium mobility in an era of transition. With sales records in 2024 and a pipeline of innovative models, the automaker’s strategy appears poised for long-term success, even as short-term market fluctuations test the industry’s resolve.