Vivaldi CEO Vows to Block AI, Slams Google and Microsoft on Privacy

In the fast-evolving world of web browsers, where giants like Google and Microsoft are aggressively embedding artificial intelligence to redefine user experiences, one smaller player is staunchly resisting the tide. Jon von Tetzchner, the outspoken CEO of Norway-based Vivaldi Technologies, has renewed his vow to keep generative AI out of his company’s browser, arguing that such integrations prioritize corporate agendas over user autonomy. This stance, detailed in a recent interview with The Register, positions Vivaldi as a contrarian force in an industry increasingly dominated by AI-driven features.

Von Tetzchner’s criticism targets what he sees as the overreach by tech behemoths. He accuses Microsoft and Google of “cramming AI into browsers” in ways that erode personal control, turning web browsing into a bot-managed affair rather than a human-centric activity. As reported in the same The Register piece, he emphasizes that “web browsing belongs to the people, not the bots,” highlighting concerns over data privacy and the potential for AI to manipulate user behavior through automated suggestions and content generation.

Resisting the AI Onslaught in Browser Development

This isn’t von Tetzchner’s first rodeo in challenging industry norms. As the co-founder of Opera Software before launching Vivaldi in 2015, he has long advocated for browsers that empower users with customization and privacy tools, eschewing the streamlined, ad-heavy models favored by competitors. In the The Register interview, he doubles down on Vivaldi’s ban on generative AI, warning that features like Google’s AI overviews in Chrome or Microsoft’s Copilot in Edge could lead to a homogenized web experience, where algorithms dictate discovery rather than individual curiosity.

Industry insiders note that Vivaldi’s position comes at a time when AI integration is becoming table stakes for browser market share. A separate analysis from Neowin echoes von Tetzchner’s sentiments, pointing out how Vivaldi is “taking a stand” against the trend, refusing to follow suit despite the competitive pressure. This defiance is rooted in Vivaldi’s Chromium-based architecture, which allows for proprietary tweaks focused on user features like tab stacking and built-in email clients, without the AI bloat.

The Broader Implications for User Privacy and Choice

Von Tetzchner’s critique extends beyond mere feature sets to fundamental questions about the web’s future. He argues that AI embeddings by Microsoft and Google risk amplifying misinformation and reducing the incentive for original content creation, as bots generate summaries that bypass source materials. This perspective aligns with earlier criticisms, such as those in a 2017 E-Commerce Times report where von Tetzchner accused Google of retaliating against Vivaldi for privacy complaints, including suspending ad campaigns after public rebukes.

For tech professionals and developers, Vivaldi’s approach offers a blueprint for alternative browser design. As detailed in a TechRadar article from 2021, von Tetzchner has previously called out Microsoft’s “anti-competitive” tactics in promoting Edge, a theme that resonates today amid antitrust scrutiny on Big Tech. Vivaldi’s user base, though niche—estimated at millions compared to Chrome’s billions—appreciates this focus, with features like ad blockers and sync without data harvesting drawing power users disillusioned by mainstream options.

Navigating Competitive Pressures Without Compromise

Looking ahead, von Tetzchner’s strategy could influence smaller innovators in the browser space. In a 2025 PCWorld testimonial, one user described switching to Vivaldi after growing frustrated with Chrome’s “BS,” citing its customization as a key draw. Yet, sustaining growth without AI might prove challenging, as market analysts predict AI features will capture more users seeking efficiency.

Ultimately, von Tetzchner’s message in The Register is a call to arms for a web that prioritizes human agency. As Microsoft and Google forge ahead with AI, Vivaldi’s resistance underscores a divide in tech philosophy—one that could shape regulatory debates and user preferences for years to come. For industry watchers, it’s a reminder that innovation doesn’t always mean following the crowd.