Vinted Sellers Hit by Photo Theft and Deepfake Porn Exploitation

In the bustling world of online marketplaces, Vinted has emerged as a go-to platform for secondhand fashion, boasting over 65 million users across Europe. But beneath its user-friendly interface lies a darker underbelly: a surge in harassment targeting female sellers, where photos of clothing items are stolen, manipulated, and repurposed for sexualized content. Women report their images being lifted from listings—often innocuous shots of dresses or shoes modeled on themselves—and twisted into explicit material shared on pornography sites or forums.

This isn’t isolated; it’s a targeted campaign by trolls and image thieves who exploit the site’s popularity among young women. Sellers describe receiving creepy messages, unwanted advances, and discovering their photos altered with deepfake technology to depict them in compromising scenarios. The Lithuanian-founded app, which started in 2008 as a swapping service, has ballooned into a resale giant, but its growth has attracted misogynistic elements unchecked by robust moderation.

Rising Reports of Digital Exploitation

According to a recent investigation by The Guardian, female users are increasingly vocal about these “creepy” experiences, with photos stolen and sexualized, fueling calls for greater scrutiny of selling platforms. One woman recounted finding her modeling shots repurposed on adult sites, complete with fabricated narratives that violated her consent and privacy. Advocates argue this reflects a broader pattern of digital sexual violence, where perpetrators zero in on Vinted due to its visual, user-generated content.

Similar sentiments echo in reports from Yahoo News, which highlights how the app’s 65 million-plus user base, predominantly young women, makes it a magnet for trolls. In Germany, Europe’s largest economy, complaints have spiked, with users warning of harassment under posts and images hijacked for erotic fakes. This isn’t new—earlier pieces from The New Feminist in May 2025 detailed how women’s images are exploited without consent, exposing a rise in online abuse that platforms like Vinted seem ill-equipped to handle.

Platform Responses and Industry Implications

Vinted’s moderation tools, including reporting features and AI filters, have been criticized as insufficient. Insiders note that while the company claims to prioritize user safety, enforcement lags, allowing thieves to operate with impunity. A Mirror article from October 2024 revealed sellers uncovering their pictures used by “perverts” in disturbing ways, with little recourse. On social media, posts found on X amplify these stories, with users sharing personal tales of images traded in “manosphere” forums for roleplay scenarios, underscoring the emotional toll of such violations.

For industry players, this scandal raises alarms about liability under evolving EU regulations like the Digital Services Act, which mandates better content moderation. Experts suggest Vinted could implement watermarking or facial recognition opt-outs to deter theft, but implementation remains spotty. Competitors like Depop and eBay face similar issues, prompting a reevaluation of how platforms balance growth with user protection.

The Human Cost and Calls for Change

Victims describe profound psychological impacts, from anxiety over digital footprints to fears of real-world stalking. One X user, reflecting broader sentiment, likened it to “digital assault,” where stolen images are sold or advertised in exploitative contexts. Advocacy groups push for legal reforms, arguing that current laws trail behind tech-enabled abuse.

As Vinted navigates this crisis, the episode highlights a systemic flaw in online marketplaces: the vulnerability of user-generated visuals in an era of AI-driven manipulation. Without swift action, such platforms risk alienating their core demographic, while empowering a culture of unchecked misogyny. Industry watchers predict that by 2026, regulatory pressures could force overhauls, but for now, women sellers are left to vigilant self-policing in a space meant for empowerment through resale.