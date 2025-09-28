Vietnam’s Push for Positivity Online

In the bustling digital realm of Vietnam, where nearly 73 million people engage with social media daily, the government is intensifying efforts to curate a more uplifting narrative. Recent policies aim to flood platforms with positive content, enlisting influencers and state directives to highlight national achievements and harmony. But as algorithms favor controversy, this strategy raises questions about its efficacy and potential backlash.

Drawing from insights in a recent opinion piece, the South China Morning Post argues that such manufactured positivity may clash with the core mechanics of social media, where outrage drives engagement. Platforms like Facebook and TikTok prioritize emotional sparks over serene optimism, potentially rendering government-backed posts invisible in users’ feeds.

The Mechanics of Manufactured Optimism

Vietnam’s approach builds on a 2021 code of conduct that encouraged positive postings and required reporting of conflicting information, as detailed in a Reuters report. By 2025, this has evolved into more structured campaigns, with Hanoi recruiting influencers to amplify feel-good stories about economic growth and cultural pride. Data from DataReportal shows social media penetration at over 73% of the population, making it a critical battleground for public opinion.

Yet, critics warn of unintended consequences. A Fulcrum analysis suggests that forcing influencers to toe the line could erode their credibility, leading to domestic skepticism and international scrutiny. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, reflect growing unease, with users decrying perceived censorship as a tool for narrative control amid economic pressures.

Risks of Backfire and Credibility Loss

The government’s quest for online harmony isn’t without precedent, but in 2025, it’s amplified by new decrees like Decree 147, which imposes strict restrictions on content, according to a Project88 report. This includes monitoring for dissent, with penalties for critical voices, as outlined in a GOV.UK country note on opposition to the state. Such measures have led to arrests of bloggers, fueling debates on freedom of expression.

Industry insiders note that while Vietnam celebrates digital creativity through events like iContent 2025, as covered by VietnamNet, the positive spin initiative might stifle genuine discourse. X discussions highlight fears of a “compliance grid,” linking social media policies to broader digital ID systems that could enforce conformity.

Platform Resistance and Global Echoes

Social media giants are pushing back, valuing algorithmic freedom over state mandates. The South China Morning Post piece emphasizes how platforms thrive on emotional volatility, not enforced cheer. In Vietnam, where TikTok and Facebook dominate, per a Vector Group update, attempts to inject positivity often get drowned out by viral negativity.

Comparatively, similar efforts in other authoritarian contexts have backfired, breeding cynicism. A Decision Lab report on user behavior indicates Vietnamese consumers are shifting toward more authentic interactions, potentially rejecting scripted optimism.

Long-Term Implications for Digital Governance

As Vietnam accelerates toward a digital nation, with strong state backing as echoed in enthusiastic X posts about national progress, the positive spin policy tests the limits of control. Fulcrum warns of risks to influencer credibility and platform relations, possibly alienating younger users who crave unfiltered content.

Ultimately, this strategy could inadvertently amplify negativity if perceived as inauthentic. Statista’s statistics on social media in Vietnam underscore the high stakes: with 72.7 million active users, mishandling this could erode trust in both government and digital spaces. For industry observers, Vietnam’s experiment serves as a cautionary tale in balancing narrative control with the organic pulse of online engagement.