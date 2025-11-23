Value Hunters Fuel Record $1 Trillion U.S. Holiday Spending Spree

America’s retailers are riding a wave of consumer resilience as holiday spending surges toward a historic $1 trillion milestone, defying tariff headwinds and economic jitters. Value-driven chains like Walmart, Gap and TJX Cos. are reaping the rewards, posting robust results that signal shoppers’ unyielding pursuit of bargains amid broader caution.

The Wall Street Journal reports strong financials from these players, with Walmart’s incoming CEO John Furner noting, “As we look at our customers and members here in the U.S., they’re still spending.” Gap CEO Richard Dickson echoed this, observing growth across income groups “despite widely reported macroeconomic pressure on the low-income consumer,” and raised its sales outlook to the higher end of guidance.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts November and December sales climbing 3.7% to 4.2% to between $1.01 trillion and $1.02 trillion, per its official release. NRF President Matthew Shay stated, “American consumers may be cautious in sentiment, yet remain fundamentally strong and continue to drive U.S. economic activity.” This projection aligns closely with last year’s 4.3% gain to $976 billion.

Discount Chains Capture Share from Premium Rivals

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, hiked its sales and earnings forecast after attracting shoppers across income brackets, according to CNBC. CFO John David Rainey told investors the company absorbed some tariff costs to shield prices, explaining, “We like the value proposition that we’re offering for our customers, and you see that’s why we’re gaining share.” Low-income consumers are trading down to essentials, while middle- and higher-income groups flock to Walmart for deals.

TJX, parent of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, thrives on its off-price model offering brands at 20% to 60% discounts. CEO Ernie Herrman assured analysts, per the Wall Street Journal, “We are convinced that consumers will continue to seek out value.” Ross Stores, another discounter, saw shares jump 8.4% to $174—the biggest one-day gain in three years—after third-quarter same-store sales surged and full-year earnings guidance rose.

Gap’s resurgence stands out, with full-price selling boosting margins. LiveMint reports consumers seeking value are spending big at Walmart, Gap and TJX, underscoring a bifurcation where perceived value trumps brand prestige.

Tariffs Bite, But Retailers Adapt Aggressively

Tariffs on imports like apparel, toys and electronics have squeezed profits, yet many chains are mitigating pass-through costs. Walmart’s strategy of internalizing hits has preserved affordability, as Rainey noted. LSU’s analysis highlights how 2025 shopping is shaped by “economic uncertainty, rising tariffs, and shifting consumer behavior,” with tech and AI altering discovery.

Early Black Friday promotions are rampant to lure budget-conscious buyers. Yahoo details deals already live at Amazon, Walmart and Target, with markdowns up to 75% on Apple and Dyson. The Economic Times covers extended sales through Cyber Monday, December 1.

Not all are faring well. Target reported its 12th quarter of weak sales, per Financial Post, with Chief Commercial Officer Rick Gomez saying shoppers “want quality and price to coexist.” Bath & Body Works CEO Daniel Heaf cited softer self-gifting, while PwC’s survey via Forbes shows U.S. consumers planning 5% less seasonal spending than 2024.

Consumer Sentiment: Cautious Yet Resilient

Shoppers like Chicago’s Brittany Martin, recently laid off from tech, exemplify the mood. She told the Wall Street Journal, “Normally I finance blind and go into some debt” but now budgets gifts meticulously, prioritizing kids. NRF posts on X highlight robust spending as a “bright spot in a stop-start economy.”

The New York Times projects spending could exceed $1 trillion despite inflation and shutdown fears, with 4.2% growth possible. CNBC notes value players drawing both cash-strapped and wealthy, offering a consumer health snapshot.

Secondhand gifting rises, per NRF on X, as prices climb. NRF anticipates record Thanksgiving weekend shoppers, with Walmart teasing Black Friday deals starting November 25 on X.

Strategic Shifts Reshape Holiday Playbooks

Retailers are fixing missteps: Target revamps stores for better value perception. Walmart’s e-commerce growth fuels its raised outlook, per WebProNews. Investing.com predicts a trillion-dollar bonanza, pitting Amazon, Walmart and Target in Black Friday battles.

Yahoo Finance confirms NRF’s $1.01-$1.02 trillion call. As holidays peak, value reigns, tariffs notwithstanding, positioning discounters for outsized gains in a polarized retail landscape.