Advertise with Us
AITrends

USA Today Launches DeeperDive AI Chatbot to Boost Engagement

USA Today has launched DeeperDive, an AI chatbot powered by Taboola, enabling conversational queries based solely on its verified news archives to combat declining traffic and boost engagement. This initiative addresses AI encroachment while navigating ethical concerns like job erosion and misinformation risks. It positions the outlet as an innovative leader in digital journalism.
USA Today Launches DeeperDive AI Chatbot to Boost Engagement
Written by Jill Joy
Monday, September 15, 2025

In the rapidly evolving world of digital journalism, USA Today has taken a bold step into generative artificial intelligence by launching DeeperDive, a chatbot designed to engage readers in conversational queries about news content. This move, announced recently, positions the publication as a pioneer among traditional media outlets experimenting with AI to combat the encroachment of tech giants on content distribution. DeeperDive, developed in partnership with ad tech firm Taboola, allows users to ask questions and receive answers drawn exclusively from USA Today’s vast archive of articles, ensuring responses are grounded in verified journalism rather than the often-unreliable outputs of general-purpose AI models.

The initiative comes at a time when news organizations are grappling with declining traffic from search engines and social media, as AI-powered summaries increasingly keep users away from original sites. Gannett, USA Today’s parent company, sees DeeperDive as a way to reclaim audience attention and boost monetization through integrated advertising. Early tests suggest the tool could enhance user retention, with conversations leading to deeper exploration of topics like politics, sports, and entertainment.

Strategic Partnerships and Technological Backbone

Behind the scenes, Taboola’s technology powers DeeperDive, leveraging generative AI to synthesize information from over 195 million monthly users across the USA Today Network. This collaboration isn’t just about chat; it’s a calculated effort to integrate AI into the core of digital publishing. As reported in a recent press release from Gannett, the engine is designed to deliver “trusted answers” while opening new revenue streams via higher ad CPMs and potential subscriber growth.

Industry insiders note that this rollout follows a pattern of AI adoption in media, but USA Today’s approach stands out for its focus on proprietary content. Unlike broader AI tools that scrape the web indiscriminately, DeeperDive restricts its knowledge base to in-house material, mitigating risks of misinformation. This echoes concerns raised in broader AI discussions, where outlets like The New York Times have sued AI firms over unauthorized use of their work.

Challenges and Ethical Considerations in AI Journalism

However, the integration of AI into newsrooms isn’t without controversy. Past incidents, such as Gannett’s 2024 experiment with AI-generated article summaries detailed in Futurism, drew criticism for potentially undermining journalistic integrity. Critics worry that over-reliance on automation could erode jobs for human writers and editors, a sentiment echoed in posts on X where media professionals debate the long-term impact on content quality.

Moreover, regulatory scrutiny is intensifying. The Federal Trade Commission recently launched an inquiry into AI chatbots, as covered by FTC, focusing on how these tools handle user data and potential biases. For USA Today, this means navigating a minefield of privacy concerns while ensuring DeeperDive complies with emerging guidelines.

Market Implications and Future Prospects

Looking ahead, DeeperDive could reshape how audiences consume news, turning passive reading into interactive dialogues. Analysts predict this model might inspire competitors, with NBC News already highlighting similar AI advancements in its coverage of chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Posts on X from tech enthusiasts, including recent shares about USA Today’s launch, reflect growing excitement mixed with skepticism about AI’s role in journalism.

For industry insiders, the real test will be in metrics: Will DeeperDive drive traffic back to full articles, or merely provide bite-sized insights that cannibalize page views? Gannett’s bet is on the former, positioning USA Today as a forward-thinking player in an era where AI is no longer optional but essential for survival. As one executive noted in Wired, this is about “beating the AI industry at its own game,” a strategy that could define the next chapter of digital media innovation.

Subscribe for Updates

AITrends Newsletter

The AITrends Email Newsletter keeps you informed on the latest developments in artificial intelligence. Perfect for business leaders, tech professionals, and AI enthusiasts looking to stay ahead of the curve.

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.

Notice an error?

Help us improve our content by reporting any issues you find.

Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |