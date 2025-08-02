Advertise with Us
WebProBusiness

US Treasury Yields Hit Lows on Weak Jobs Data, Igniting Recession Fears

U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-month lows after a weak July jobs report showed only 73,000 jobs added, rising unemployment to 4.2%, and downward revisions, fueling recession fears amid trade tensions. Stocks plunged, the VIX spiked, and Fed rate cut bets surged. This signals potential economic slowdown and prompts defensive investor strategies.
US Treasury Yields Hit Lows on Weak Jobs Data, Igniting Recession Fears
Written by Corey Blackwell
Saturday, August 2, 2025

U.S. Treasury yields plunged to multi-month lows on Friday following a dismal July jobs report that heightened fears of an economic slowdown, prompting investors to ramp up bets on aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Labor Department reported that nonfarm payrolls rose by just 73,000 last month, far below economists’ expectations of around 110,000, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2% from 4.1% in June. Revisions to prior months painted an even bleaker picture, with May and June employment figures slashed by a combined 258,000 jobs, signaling a sharper-than-anticipated cooling in the labor market.

This weak data, released amid ongoing trade tensions from President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, sent shockwaves through financial markets. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield dropped to 4.23%, its lowest since May, while the two-year yield fell to 3.69%, according to data from Advisor Perspectives. Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, surged as traders sought safe havens, reflecting growing concerns that the U.S. economy might be tipping toward recession.

Market Turmoil and Recession Signals

Stocks tumbled in response, with the S&P 500 gapping down 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite shedding 1.8%, as reported in posts on X from market analysts highlighting the immediate selloff. The volatility index, or VIX, spiked, underscoring investor anxiety. Bloomberg’s live coverage of the jobs report noted that Treasurys surged, with two-year note yields plunging 22 basis points to 3.74% shortly after the release, as traders boosted odds of a 50-basis-point Fed cut in September to over 80%.

The reaction was exacerbated by external pressures, including Trump’s latest tariff announcements, which Investopedia linked to the sharp stock declines. Economists worry that these policies, combined with softening employment, could stifle growth further. Historical parallels to past slowdowns, such as the 2020 pandemic-induced recession, are being drawn, where similar yield drops preceded Fed interventions.

Fed Policy Implications and Rate Cut Bets

Federal Reserve officials now face mounting pressure to act decisively. The jobs miss has revived discussions of the “Sahm Rule,” a recession indicator triggered when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises 0.5 percentage points above its 12-month low—a threshold crossed this month, per analysis from The Economic Times. Fed funds futures now price in a near-certain rate cut at the next meeting, with some bets on even larger moves.

In a nod to the Treasury Department’s own data, the daily yield curve rates from the U.S. Department of the Treasury show the par yield curve flattening, a classic sign of economic caution. Investors are also eyeing the resignation of a Fed governor amid the turmoil, as mentioned in CNBC’s coverage, which could influence internal deliberations on monetary policy.

Broader Economic Ripples and Investor Sentiment

Beyond yields, the report has ripple effects on currency and commodities. The U.S. dollar weakened by about 1%, boosting gold prices by 1.6%, according to X posts from financial commentators tracking real-time moves. Emerging markets, sensitive to U.S. rate shifts, may face capital outflows if yields continue to fall, as noted by global banking figures like Uday Kotak in online discussions.

For industry insiders, this moment underscores the fragility of the post-pandemic recovery. While some, like Gareth Soloway on X, point to yields surging in past strong reports, the current dive suggests a pivot to defensive strategies. Analysts at Morningstar have highlighted tariff uncertainties weighing on jobs, projecting potential for two rate cuts this year despite hawkish inflation rhetoric from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Looking Ahead: Risks and Opportunities

As markets digest this data, attention turns to upcoming indicators like consumer spending and inflation readings. If the labor slowdown persists, it could force the Fed into a more accommodative stance, potentially stabilizing yields but risking asset bubbles. Conversely, any rebound in hiring might reverse the yield slide, though Trump’s policies add unpredictability.

In the style of detailed financial reporting, this episode recalls the 2019 yield inversion that presaged slowdowns. Investors should monitor the Federal Reserve’s H.15 release for constant maturity yields, which the Federal Reserve Board updates daily, to gauge ongoing trends. For now, the weak jobs print has firmly tilted sentiment toward caution, with Treasury yields serving as a barometer for broader economic health.

Subscribe for Updates

WebProBusiness Newsletter

News & updates for website marketing and advertising professionals.

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.

Notice an error?

Help us improve our content by reporting any issues you find.

Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |