US SOCOM Pursues AI for Propaganda and Real-Time Influence Warfare

In a revelation that underscores the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and national security, the U.S. military is actively pursuing advanced machine-learning tools to generate and disseminate propaganda aimed at foreign audiences. According to a document from the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) obtained by The Intercept, the Pentagon seeks technologies that can “influence foreign target audiences” and “suppress dissenting arguments” through automated content creation. This move signals a strategic pivot toward AI-driven information warfare, where algorithms could craft narratives in real time to shape perceptions overseas.

The SOCOM document, described as a wishlist for near-future military tech spanning the next five to seven years, includes requests for AI software capable of bolstering “influence operations.” It highlights the rapid changes in the media environment, noting that traditional methods are insufficient for engaging online audiences effectively. SOCOM aims to procure systems that allow for “real-time narrative control,” potentially integrating with other tools like advanced sensors and directed energy weapons, as detailed in the same report.

The Ethical Quandaries of AI in Influence Campaigns

Industry insiders in defense and tech sectors are buzzing about the implications. While military propaganda is prohibited domestically under U.S. law, the global nature of the internet blurs these boundaries, raising concerns about unintended domestic spillover. SOCOM spokesperson Dan Lessard confirmed to The Intercept that the command is developing these capabilities to counter adversaries like China and Russia, who are already leveraging AI for similar purposes. A Pentagon-backed study reported by The Defense Post warns that the U.S. risks falling behind in AI-powered influence ops without such advancements.

This push comes amid broader Pentagon efforts to integrate AI into operations. For instance, a report from DefenseScoop highlighted China’s use of AI in “cognitive domain operations” for psychological warfare, prompting U.S. responses. SOCOM’s document emphasizes machine learning’s role in creating tailored propaganda, from social media posts to deepfake videos, to dominate information flows.

Technological Wishlist and Procurement Challenges

The wishlist extends beyond propaganda, envisioning AI for target identification and autonomous systems. Yet, the focus on influence tools has drawn scrutiny from ethics watchdogs. An article in Responsible Statecraft cautions about the “dark side” of AI in military hands, including risks of escalation and loss of human oversight. Procurement details reveal SOCOM is seeking contractors for AI with “advanced capabilities,” as echoed in posts on X (formerly Twitter) discussing the potential for AI agents in decision-making.

Defense contractors like those involved in AI development could see significant opportunities, but regulatory hurdles loom. The document stresses the need for AI that operates ethically, yet critics argue that suppressing dissent via algorithms could undermine democratic values abroad.

Global Competition and Future Implications

Comparisons to rivals intensify the debate. Russia’s reported AI propaganda efforts, as noted in various analyses, and China’s cognitive operations push the U.S. to accelerate. A piece from ForkLog details how SOCOM plans to use these tools to “control narratives” in real time, aligning with broader Pentagon strategies outlined in recent audits.

As the 2025 fiscal year progresses, industry observers expect increased investment in AI ethics frameworks. The SOCOM initiative, while aimed at foreign influence, could reshape how tech firms collaborate with the military, balancing innovation with accountability. Ultimately, this development highlights the high-stakes race where AI isn’t just a tool but a weapon in the battle for hearts and minds.