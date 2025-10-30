US Risks Losing Air Superiority to China’s Expanding PLAAF by 2030

In the high-stakes arena of global military competition, the United States is facing an unsettling shift in aerial dominance. According to a recent analysis, the U.S. Air Force’s once-unassailable lead is eroding as China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) surges ahead in key areas. This development, highlighted in reports from defense experts, underscores a broader geopolitical tension where technological and numerical advantages are rapidly converging.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. John “Slick” Baum, a former fighter pilot with extensive experience, has sounded the alarm on this trend. In an interview with Business Insider, Baum detailed how China’s air force is not only expanding its fleet but also enhancing its operational readiness and technological capabilities. He pointed out that while the U.S. maintains qualitative edges in certain stealth and sensor technologies, the gap is narrowing faster than anticipated, driven by Beijing’s aggressive investments.

The Aging U.S. Fleet and Its Vulnerabilities

The U.S. Air Force’s inventory tells a story of attrition and age. With an average aircraft age exceeding 28 years, many platforms like the B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters are relics of past eras, strained by decades of continuous operations in conflicts from the Middle East to Eastern Europe. This aging fleet, as noted in a September report from Business Insider, has shrunk to about 5,000 aircraft, far below Cold War peaks, leaving readiness rates hovering around 70% for some fighter squadrons.

Compounding this, maintenance backlogs and supply chain issues have hampered mission-capable rates. Experts warn that without significant reinvestment, the U.S. risks falling behind in a potential conflict over Taiwan or the South China Sea, where air superiority would be pivotal. Baum emphasized that China’s focus on integrated air defense systems and hypersonic missiles adds layers of complexity to U.S. operational planning.

China’s Rapid Advances in Airpower

On the other side, China’s PLAAF has ballooned to over 3,000 aircraft, with projections from the Pentagon’s annual report on Chinese military developments indicating continued growth. The 2024 edition of this report, published by the U.S. Department of Defense and accessible via Defense.gov, highlights Beijing’s strides in fifth-generation fighters like the J-20, which rivals the U.S. F-35 in stealth and avionics.

Moreover, China’s emphasis on pilot training and high-tempo exercises has boosted readiness, with sortie rates often surpassing those of U.S. counterparts. A piece in Asia Times described a recent incident where Chinese jets detected foreign stealth aircraft, signaling improved sensor fusion and electronic warfare capabilities that could neutralize traditional U.S. advantages.

Implications for Global Security and U.S. Strategy

This evolving dynamic has profound implications for U.S. defense strategy. Air Force leaders, including Gen. David Allvin, have called for accelerated modernization, such as ramping up production of the F-35 and developing next-generation assets like the NGAD fighter. Yet, budgetary constraints and congressional gridlock, as critiqued in analyses from think tanks like the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, slow these efforts.

For industry insiders, the message is clear: partnerships between defense contractors and the Pentagon must prioritize innovation in unmanned systems and AI-driven warfare to counter China’s scale. Baum’s warnings, echoed in outlets like Yahoo News, suggest that without bold action, the U.S. could cede air dominance by the end of the decade, reshaping alliances and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

Path Forward: Reinvestment and Alliances

To reclaim the edge, experts advocate for a multifaceted approach, including deeper alliances with partners like Japan and Australia to distribute airpower burdens. Investments in hypersonic defenses and collaborative combat aircraft, as discussed in a Mitchell Institute podcast available at MitchellAerospacePower.org, could restore balance. Ultimately, this contest isn’t just about numbers but about sustaining technological primacy in an era of great-power rivalry. As China presses its advantages, the U.S. must adapt swiftly to maintain the aerial high ground that has underpinned its security for generations.