US Railroads’ Decade-Old Hacking Risk Exposed

In the vast network of American railroads, where freight trains haul billions of tons of goods annually, a chilling vulnerability has lurked for over a decade: hackers can remotely trigger emergency brakes using inexpensive radio equipment. This flaw, embedded in the communication systems linking the front and rear of trains, could lead to sudden stops, potential derailments, or even catastrophic collisions. Discovered by independent researcher Chris Roberts, the issue affects End-of-Train (EOT) and Head-of-Train (HOT) devices, which monitor brake pressure and ensure safe operations over long distances.

Roberts, who has a history of exposing transportation security gaps, revealed that with hardware costing less than $500—such as a software-defined radio and basic antennas—an attacker could spoof signals from miles away. “All of the knowledge to generate the exploit already exists on the internet. AI could even build it for you,” Roberts told 404 Media in an exclusive interview. The vulnerability stems from unencrypted radio communications operating on predictable frequencies, making them susceptible to interception and manipulation.

The Overlooked Warning Signs

The railroad industry has known about this problem since at least 2012, when early reports surfaced in cybersecurity circles. Yet, according to documents reviewed by SecurityWeek, major operators like Union Pacific and BNSF Railway dismissed initial alerts, citing the complexity of retrofitting thousands of trains. Roberts first notified the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in 2023, but it wasn’t until this year that a formal advisory was issued, assigning the flaw CVE-2025-1727 and rating it as critical with a CVSS score of 9.8.

Industry insiders point to regulatory inertia as a key factor. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), which oversees safety standards, has long mandated EOT devices for trains exceeding certain lengths, but encryption requirements were never enforced. As Malware News reported, this oversight allowed the vulnerability to persist amid growing cyber threats, from nation-state actors to lone hackers experimenting with off-the-shelf tools.

A Timeline of Inaction

Delving deeper, the issue traces back to the 1990s when EOT systems were introduced to replace human caboose crews. These devices communicate via VHF radio, transmitting data like brake status without modern safeguards like authentication or encryption. Roberts demonstrated a proof-of-concept exploit that could force an emergency brake application, potentially causing a train to halt abruptly on busy tracks. Gizmodo highlighted the real-world risks, noting that such an attack could disrupt supply chains, as seen in past incidents like the 2023 Ohio derailment, though that was chemical-related rather than cyber.

CISA’s advisory, published this month, urges immediate patches, including firmware updates and frequency hopping. However, as TechRadar noted in a recent analysis, full implementation could take years due to the sheer scale—over 200,000 miles of track and countless legacy systems. Railroad executives, speaking anonymously to DataBreaches.Net, admitted that cost concerns, estimated at hundreds of millions, delayed action, prioritizing efficiency over security.

Implications for National Infrastructure

The broader ramifications extend beyond railroads. This vulnerability underscores a systemic weakness in critical infrastructure, where industrial control systems often lag in cybersecurity. CybersecurityNews reported that similar flaws plague other sectors, like energy grids and pipelines, where radio-based communications remain unsecured. Roberts warned that AI tools, such as large language models, could democratize exploits, enabling even novices to craft attacks by querying public data.

Experts like those at SecurityAffairs emphasize the potential for cascading failures: a hacked train stoppage in a urban area could block crossings, delay emergency services, or cause economic losses in the billions. Recent discussions on X (formerly Twitter) from cybersecurity professionals, including posts from @SwiftOnSecurity and industry forums, amplify these fears, with users sharing simulations of remote brake triggers and calling for congressional oversight.

Path Forward Amid Rising Threats

To mitigate, the industry is now accelerating upgrades. Associations like the American Association of Railroads have pledged to deploy encrypted systems by 2027, as per their statements to 404 Media. Yet, challenges remain: rural tracks with poor cellular coverage complicate monitoring, and international supply chains for components introduce further risks.

Looking ahead, this incident could spur regulatory reforms. The FRA is considering mandatory cyber audits, inspired by aviation’s post-9/11 security overhauls. As one CISA official told SecurityWeek, “We’ve ignored the digital tracks for too long.” For industry insiders, the lesson is clear: in an era of connected everything, vulnerabilities like this aren’t just technical glitches—they’re ticking time bombs threatening public safety and economic stability. With AI lowering barriers to entry, proactive defense isn’t optional; it’s imperative.