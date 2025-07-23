US Prosecutors Drop Hacking Probe Against Kraken Co-Founder Jesse Powell

In a significant development for the cryptocurrency industry, federal prosecutors have closed their investigation into Jesse Powell, the co-founder and former CEO of the prominent crypto exchange Kraken, without filing any charges. The probe, which began in 2023, centered on allegations that Powell had hacked into the online accounts of a nonprofit arts organization he helped establish, leading to a high-profile FBI raid on his Los Angeles home. This closure marks a vindication for Powell, who has consistently denied wrongdoing, and underscores the often murky intersections between personal disputes and regulatory scrutiny in the crypto world.

The investigation stemmed from claims by the Verge Center for the Arts, a Sacramento-based nonprofit Powell co-founded in 2015. According to reports, tensions arose after Powell allegedly accessed the organization’s computer systems without authorization, prompting accusations of hacking and cyberstalking. Federal agents seized electronic devices during the 2023 raid, but after a thorough review, authorities determined there was insufficient evidence to proceed criminally.

Resolution Amid Ongoing Civil Battles

Powell, through his legal representatives, has maintained that the allegations were baseless and motivated by internal conflicts at Verge. In a statement following the closure, his lawyer emphasized that the matter was unrelated to Kraken’s operations or the broader crypto sector, framing it as a personal vendetta. This perspective aligns with details from The New York Times, which reported on July 22, 2025, that the FBI had returned all seized devices, effectively ending the inquiry.

While the criminal case is over, Powell is pursuing civil litigation against former Verge board members, seeking damages for what he claims were false accusations that damaged his reputation. Industry observers note this as part of a pattern where crypto executives face intense personal and professional scrutiny, often amplified by the sector’s volatility.

Background on Powell’s Crypto Legacy

Jesse Powell’s journey in cryptocurrency began with the founding of Kraken in 2011, transforming it into one of the largest U.S.-based exchanges. Known for his outspoken views on regulation and free speech, Powell stepped down as CEO in 2022 amid controversies, including internal debates over workplace culture and diversity. Fortune highlighted in its July 22, 2025, coverage that the FBI’s decision to drop the probe reinforces Powell’s narrative of being targeted unjustly, especially given the nonprofit’s alleged fabrications.

The case also draws parallels to broader regulatory pressures on crypto figures. For instance, Kraken itself settled a $30 million fine with the SEC in 2023 over staking services, an issue Powell publicly criticized on social media. This personal investigation, however, remained isolated from those business matters.

Implications for Crypto Industry Oversight

The resolution could bolster confidence among crypto insiders wary of overreaching investigations. As CoinDesk noted on July 22, 2025, Powell’s exoneration highlights how nonprofit disputes can escalate into federal probes, potentially deterring philanthropy in the sector. Analysts suggest this might encourage more robust internal governance for crypto-linked ventures.

Looking ahead, Powell remains chairman of Kraken and has been active in political donations, including a $1 million Ethereum contribution to Donald Trump’s campaign. With the cloud of investigation lifted, he is poised to refocus on advocacy, though the civil suit against Verge lingers as a reminder of unresolved tensions.

Broader Lessons for Tech Entrepreneurs

This episode illustrates the vulnerabilities faced by high-profile tech founders, where personal actions can invite intense scrutiny. In the crypto space, where innovation often clashes with regulation, such cases serve as cautionary tales. As reported across outlets like BeInCrypto on July 23, 2025, the closure allows Powell to pivot fully to Kraken’s growth amid a resurgent market, potentially influencing how executives navigate personal and professional boundaries moving forward.