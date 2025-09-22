Advertise with Us
HealthRevolution

US Mining Waste Could Supply 70% of Cobalt, End Rare Earth Imports

America's mining tailings discard billions in critical minerals like cobalt, nickel, and rare earths, essential for EVs and defense, increasing reliance on China. A study of over 100 mines shows these wastes could meet 70% of U.S. cobalt demand and eliminate rare earth imports. Recovering them could transform domestic supply chains.
US Mining Waste Could Supply 70% of Cobalt, End Rare Earth Imports
Written by John Marshall
Monday, September 22, 2025

In the vast expanses of America’s mining operations, a quiet crisis is unfolding: the nation is discarding billions of dollars worth of critical minerals that could secure its technological and energy future. Researchers have uncovered that tailings—the waste material left after extracting primary ores—contain staggering amounts of elements like cobalt, nickel, germanium, and rare earths. These are essential for everything from electric vehicle batteries to defense systems, yet they’re being piled up or buried, exacerbating U.S. reliance on foreign suppliers, particularly China.

A recent study highlights how recovering even a small portion of these discarded minerals could transform domestic supply chains. By analyzing data from over 100 active mines, scientists estimated that tailings hold enough cobalt to meet 70% of annual U.S. demand, and sufficient rare earth elements to eliminate import dependencies entirely. This revelation comes at a time when geopolitical tensions are heightening concerns over supply vulnerabilities.

Uncovering the Hidden Wealth in Waste

The investigation, detailed in a report from ScienceDaily, involved geochemists and engineers who used advanced spectroscopic techniques to map mineral compositions in tailings. They found that traditional mining focuses on

Subscribe for Updates

HealthRevolution Newsletter

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.

Notice an error?

Help us improve our content by reporting any issues you find.

Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |