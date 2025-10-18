US Judge Slashes Meta’s Damages Against NSO to $4M in Pegasus Spyware Case

In a significant escalation of the long-running battle between tech giants and spyware firms, a U.S. federal judge has delivered a mixed verdict in the lawsuit pitting Meta Platforms Inc. against Israel’s NSO Group. The ruling, issued by District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California, slashes the damages awarded to Meta from an initial $167 million to just $4 million, while imposing a permanent injunction that bars NSO from ever targeting WhatsApp users or its infrastructure.

The case stems from allegations that NSO’s Pegasus spyware was used to infiltrate the devices of journalists, activists, and government officials via WhatsApp vulnerabilities in 2019. Meta, which owns the messaging app, sued NSO under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and for breach of contract, claiming the spyware maker exploited its servers without authorization. The injunction, which NSO has warned could threaten its very existence, prohibits the company from accessing, using, or even attempting to interact with WhatsApp’s systems.

The Legal Backdrop and Initial Damages

This decision follows a jury trial earlier this year where Meta was initially awarded substantial punitive damages, reflecting the court’s view of NSO’s actions as particularly egregious. According to reports from The New York Times, the original $167.25 million in punitive damages, plus $444,719 in compensatory, underscored the jury’s intent to punish NSO for hacking into 1,400 WhatsApp accounts. However, Judge Hamilton deemed the punitive amount “grossly excessive” under California law, reducing it dramatically while upholding the core finding of liability.

NSO, known for selling its surveillance tools primarily to governments for law enforcement and intelligence purposes, has long argued that its technology is used responsibly. Yet, critics, including human rights groups, have accused it of enabling abuses against dissidents and journalists worldwide. The company’s response to the ruling, as detailed in filings, suggests the ban could cripple its operations, potentially forcing a shutdown if it cannot adapt its business model.

Implications for the Spyware Industry

For Meta, the victory is bittersweet. WhatsApp’s head, Will Cathcart, hailed the injunction as a landmark win against spyware threats, emphasizing in statements that it protects the app’s 2 billion users from unauthorized surveillance. The reduced damages, however, mean Meta recovers far less than anticipated, highlighting the challenges of quantifying harm in cyber-espionage cases.

Industry observers note that this ruling could set precedents for how courts handle disputes between platforms and third-party hackers. As reported by Reuters, NSO’s warning about potential bankruptcy underscores the financial fragility of spyware firms amid increasing legal scrutiny. The decision arrives amid broader U.S. efforts to curb the proliferation of commercial spyware, with the Biden administration having blacklisted NSO in 2021 for allegedly enabling human rights abuses.

Broader Cybersecurity Ramifications

The case also illuminates the evolving tactics of spyware vendors. Pegasus, NSO’s flagship product, is designed to infect devices silently, granting access to messages, location data, and more without user detection. Meta’s lawsuit revealed how NSO allegedly reverse-engineered WhatsApp’s protocols to deploy the malware, a breach that prompted swift patches but left lingering concerns about platform security.

Experts in cybersecurity point out that while the injunction is specific to WhatsApp, it may embolden other tech firms to pursue similar legal actions against spyware providers. Publications like Infosecurity Magazine have covered how the initial high damages were meant to deter such activities, and even the reduced amount, combined with the ban, sends a strong signal to the industry.

Future Challenges and Appeals

NSO has indicated it will appeal the ruling, arguing that the injunction overreaches by effectively punishing it for the actions of its government clients. The company’s legal team contends that spyware is a vital tool for national security, and restricting its use could hinder counterterrorism efforts. However, human rights advocates, including Amnesty International, have praised the decision as a step toward accountability in the shadowy world of digital surveillance.

As the appeal process unfolds, the tech sector watches closely. Meta’s persistence in this six-year litigation reflects a broader commitment to user privacy, but the reduced damages highlight the difficulties in securing full restitution for cyber harms. This case may well influence international regulations on spyware, pushing for tighter controls on exports and usage. For now, the injunction stands as a bulwark against one of the most notorious players in the field, potentially reshaping how spyware firms operate globally.