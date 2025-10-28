US Judge Decertifies Apple App Store Monopoly Class Action

In a significant turn for Apple Inc., a federal judge has decertified a long-standing class-action lawsuit accusing the tech giant of monopolizing the iPhone app market. The case, originally filed in 2011, alleged that Apple’s App Store policies banned purchases outside its ecosystem, inflating prices for millions of consumers. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, reversed her earlier decision to certify the class, citing “alarming errors” in identifying affected users.

The decertification stems from discrepancies in the plaintiffs’ methodology for defining the class, which purportedly included tens of millions of iPhone owners. According to court documents, the judge found that the expert analysis overstated the number of impacted accounts, with some estimates including users who may not have suffered economic harm from Apple’s commissions.

The Long Road to Decertification: A 13-Year Legal Saga

This ruling marks a victory for Apple in a battle that has spanned over a decade, highlighting the complexities of antitrust litigation in the digital economy. The lawsuit claimed Apple’s 30% commission on app sales constituted anticompetitive behavior, echoing broader regulatory scrutiny faced by Big Tech. As reported by MacRumors, Apple welcomed the decision, stating it underscores the fairness of its App Store model.

However, the decertification doesn’t end the litigation entirely; individual plaintiffs can still pursue claims, though without the leverage of a massive class. Legal experts suggest this could discourage similar suits by raising the bar for class certification in tech antitrust cases.

Contrasting Fortunes: Apple’s UK Setback and Broader Implications

The U.S. outcome contrasts sharply with Apple’s recent defeat in the UK, where a tribunal ruled the company abused its dominance by charging excessive fees to developers. That case, detailed in a Reuters report, could result in up to £1.5 billion in damages, exposing Apple to varying international standards on app distribution.

Industry analysts note that while the U.S. decertification eases immediate pressure, it arrives amid escalating global challenges. The European Union’s Digital Markets Act, for instance, has already forced Apple to allow sideloading in the region, potentially eroding its walled-garden approach.

Expert Analysis: Errors in Class Determination and Future Precedents

Judge Rogers’ critique focused on methodological flaws, such as the inclusion of accounts with minimal or no app purchases, which undermined the commonality required for class status. Coverage from AppleInsider highlights how these “alarming errors” led to the reversal, after the case had briefly gained class certification in 2024.

For app developers and consumers, this decision reinforces Apple’s defensive strategy, but it also signals the need for more precise economic modeling in future lawsuits. Apple’s stock showed minimal reaction, but insiders predict ongoing appeals could prolong uncertainty.

Strategic Shifts: Apple’s Response to Regulatory Pressures

In response to such legal pressures, Apple has begun adjusting its policies, including reducing commissions for smaller developers and introducing external payment options in some markets. Yet, critics argue these changes are insufficient, as evidenced by ongoing disputes with companies like Epic Games.

Ultimately, this decertification bolsters Apple’s position in the U.S., but with international rulings like the UK’s piling on, the company faces a multifaceted fight to maintain control over its lucrative App Store ecosystem, valued at billions annually. As one antitrust lawyer told 9to5Mac, “This is a win for now, but the war over app monopolies is far from over.”