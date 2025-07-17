US House Passes GENIUS Act: Federal Stablecoin Regulations Advance Toward Trump’s Signature Amid Crypto Industry Push

A Landmark Moment for Crypto Regulation

In a pivotal development for the cryptocurrency industry, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the GENIUS Act, establishing a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins. This legislation, which cleared the Senate last month with a 68-30 vote, now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk, where it is widely expected to be signed into law. The bill represents the first major congressional victory for the digital asset sector, which invested heavily in the 2024 elections to sway policy in its favor.

The GENIUS Act—short for Generating Efficient National Infrastructure for U.S. Stablecoins—mandates that stablecoin issuers maintain 1:1 reserves backed by high-quality assets like U.S. Treasurys and cash, while imposing strict transparency requirements and oversight by federal regulators. Proponents argue it will foster innovation by providing legal clarity, potentially unlocking trillions in market value. Axios reported that the House vote, delayed by internal GOP discord, ultimately passed with bipartisan support, marking a “watershed moment” for crypto’s integration into mainstream finance.

Overcoming Internal GOP Resistance

The path to passage was not without drama. A conservative revolt within the Republican Party briefly stalled the bill, leading to what Fox Business described as one of the longest House votes in U.S. history. Hardliners, wary of expanding federal oversight into decentralized finance, demanded amendments to limit regulatory overreach. However, after intense negotiations, the rebellion fizzled, allowing the measure to advance.

This internal strife highlights the broader tensions in Washington over crypto policy. While the industry celebrated the win, critics, including some Democrats and financial watchdogs, warn that the bill could expose the economy to risks similar to those seen in past crypto collapses like FTX. Blockworks noted that the legislation’s focus on payment stablecoins—digital tokens pegged to the dollar for transactions—aims to prevent such failures by enforcing bank-like standards, but it stops short of addressing broader crypto assets like Bitcoin.

Implications for the Stablecoin Market

Stablecoins, with a current market cap exceeding $150 billion, serve as the backbone of crypto trading and cross-border payments. The GENIUS Act could accelerate their adoption by traditional institutions, as it provides a pathway for issuers to obtain federal charters, potentially rivaling state-level regulations. Industry insiders, speaking to Decrypt, expressed optimism that Trump’s signature will “bring historic clarity,” enabling U.S. firms to compete globally against unregulated offshore players.

Yet, the bill’s passage caps a so-called “Crypto Week” in Congress, where multiple digital asset measures advanced. Yahoo Finance highlighted how this string of victories, including updates to anti-money-laundering rules, underscores the sector’s growing political clout, fueled by over $250 million in campaign contributions during the 2024 cycle. Trump’s own ties to crypto, including his reported investments, have drawn scrutiny, with some outlets like The New Yorker previously questioning whether the legislation disproportionately benefits his interests.

Criticisms and Future Challenges

Opponents argue the GENIUS Act prioritizes industry growth over consumer protection. For instance, it limits the Federal Reserve’s role in stablecoin supervision, which could weaken systemic safeguards. A recent New Yorker piece critiqued the bill as potentially destabilizing the financial system, enriching figures like Trump while ignoring lessons from 2022’s market turmoil.

Looking ahead, implementation will be key. Regulators must draft rules within 180 days of enactment, a timeline that could spark legal battles. As Reuters observed in its coverage, the bill’s success reflects crypto’s maturation from fringe technology to a regulated asset class, but it also sets the stage for debates on taxing digital assets and integrating them into banking.

Industry Reactions and Global Ramifications

Crypto executives hailed the vote as transformative. Coinbase’s chief policy officer told Blockworks that the framework “levels the playing field,” potentially boosting U.S. innovation. Internationally, the move could pressure Europe and Asia to harmonize standards, preventing a regulatory race to the bottom.

However, not all reactions were positive. Progressive groups worry about environmental impacts from energy-intensive crypto mining, an issue the bill largely sidesteps. As the industry awaits Trump’s pen, the GENIUS Act stands as a testament to crypto’s lobbying prowess, but its long-term success hinges on balancing growth with stability in an evolving financial landscape. With Trump’s expected signature, the era of regulated stablecoins is poised to begin, reshaping digital finance for years to come.