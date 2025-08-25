US Ends De Minimis Exemption, Japan Post Halts US Shipments

In a move that has sent ripples through global logistics and e-commerce sectors, the U.S. government has upended longstanding customs practices by terminating the de minimis exemption for imported goods via mail. This executive order, issued on July 30, 2025, targets low-value shipments that previously evaded duties, aiming to curb what officials describe as loopholes exploited by foreign manufacturers, particularly in competitive markets like apparel and electronics.

The policy shift, effective August 29, 2025, eliminates duty-free treatment for all taxable mail containing goods for personal consumption, imposing tariffs regardless of value. This directly affects international postal operators, who must now navigate a labyrinth of new compliance requirements.

U.S. Customs Guidelines Spark Confusion

On August 15, 2025, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released guidelines mandating that transport and postal operators deposit customs guarantees and prepare detailed declarations for affected shipments. However, as detailed in an announcement from Japan Post, these directives lack clarity on procedural specifics, rendering implementation “extremely difficult” for global carriers.

Industry insiders point out that the ambiguity extends to how operators from countries like Japan will integrate these changes into existing workflows. Without standardized protocols, postal services risk delays, returns, or outright rejections at U.S. borders, potentially disrupting supply chains that rely on swift, low-cost mail for cross-border trade.

Japan Post’s Response and Operational Halts

In response, Japan Post has taken decisive action, suspending acceptance of certain U.S.-bound mail items to avoid compliance pitfalls. This development was highlighted in a report by Reuters, which noted the suspension stems directly from President Trump’s order, affecting parcels that could now incur unforeseen duties.

The halt underscores broader challenges for postal entities worldwide. For Japan Post, a key player in Asia-Pacific logistics with extensive ties to e-commerce giants, this means rerouting resources and advising customers on alternatives like commercial couriers, which may impose higher fees but offer clearer customs paths.

Implications for Global E-Commerce

E-commerce platforms, already strained by post-pandemic demand surges, face heightened costs that could trickle down to consumers. Analysts estimate that the de minimis rule’s end might increase average shipping expenses by 15-20% for small parcels, based on preliminary data from trade associations monitoring U.S. import trends.

Moreover, this policy aligns with U.S. efforts to level the playing field against subsidized foreign goods, but it risks retaliatory measures from trading partners. Japan Post’s earlier notices, such as one on August 19, 2025, warned of potential delays or returns, signaling a proactive stance amid uncertainty.

Navigating Future Uncertainties

Looking ahead, postal operators are lobbying for clearer CBP guidance, possibly through bilateral talks between the U.S. and allies like Japan. Industry forums suggest that digital tracking enhancements, like those promoted in Japan Post’s My Page Service, could mitigate some risks by providing real-time customs status updates.

Yet, the true test will come post-August 29, when enforcement begins in earnest. For insiders in logistics, this episode highlights the fragility of international mail systems in an era of protectionist policies, urging a reevaluation of reliance on de minimis exemptions for sustainable global trade.