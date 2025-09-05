US Customs Seeks Dismissal of Masimo Lawsuit Over Apple Watch Redesign

In a move that could reshape the ongoing patent battle over smartwatch technology, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by medical device maker Masimo Corp., arguing that the case belongs under the jurisdiction of the U.S. International Trade Commission rather than federal courts. The dispute centers on Apple’s efforts to reinstate blood-oxygen monitoring features in its Apple Watch models sold in the U.S., following a temporary import ban imposed last year due to patent infringement claims.

Masimo’s suit, filed last month, accuses Customs of improperly allowing Apple to import redesigned watches that purportedly bypass the ban by disabling the contested feature at the software level. According to court documents, Customs contends that Masimo is attempting to sidestep the established legal pathway for challenging such enforcement decisions, which Congress designated to the ITC.

The Roots of the Patent Clash

The conflict traces back to 2023, when the ITC ruled that certain Apple Watch models violated Masimo’s patents related to pulse oximetry technology, leading to an import exclusion order. Apple responded by redesigning its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches to disable the blood-oxygen app, a workaround that Customs approved in August, as detailed in a Reuters report. This allowed Apple to resume sales with the feature intact for new models, prompting Masimo’s immediate legal challenge.

Insiders familiar with the case note that Masimo’s complaint seeks not only to block these imports but also to force Customs to enforce the ITC’s ban more stringently. However, Customs’ motion, filed this week, emphasizes that any disputes over exclusion order enforcement must be appealed directly to the ITC or through specific administrative channels, not district courts.

Implications for Tech Patent Enforcement

Legal experts suggest this filing could accelerate the resolution of a saga that has already cost both companies millions in litigation and disrupted Apple’s wearable sales. A recent analysis from 9to5Mac highlights how Customs argues Masimo lacks standing for irreparable harm, given that the redesigned watches no longer actively use the patented tech.

Apple, which has not directly commented on the motion, previously appealed the ITC’s decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, where arguments were heard in July. That broader appeal, covered in a Reuters update, questions the validity of Masimo’s patents altogether, potentially rendering the current lawsuit moot if overturned.

Broader Industry Ramifications

For industry observers, this development underscores the complexities of enforcing intellectual property in rapidly evolving consumer electronics. Masimo, a leader in noninvasive monitoring devices, has positioned itself as a defender of innovation against tech giants, while Apple maintains its redesign complies fully with the law.

If the court grants the dismissal, Masimo would likely need to refile through the ITC, prolonging uncertainty for Apple’s supply chain. Meanwhile, recent company announcements from Apple indicate the blood-oxygen feature’s return in upcoming models, buoyed by Customs’ green light, as reported in a CNBC article. Analysts predict this could influence future patent strategies in wearables, where health-tracking features are increasingly central to market dominance.

Looking Ahead in the Dispute

As the case unfolds, stakeholders in the medtech and consumer tech sectors will watch closely for precedents on agency authority and patent workarounds. With filings ongoing, a hearing on the motion is expected soon, potentially clarifying the boundaries of Customs’ role in such high-stakes intellectual property enforcement.