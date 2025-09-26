US Court Upholds DJI’s Chinese Military Company Label Amid Tech Tensions

In a significant setback for the world’s largest drone manufacturer, SZ DJI Technology Co. has lost its legal battle against the U.S. Department of Defense’s designation of the company as a “Chinese military company.” The ruling, handed down by a U.S. district court, underscores the escalating tensions between U.S. national security interests and Chinese technology firms operating in global markets. DJI, known for its consumer and commercial drones, argued that the label was unjustified and caused substantial financial harm, but the court sided with the Pentagon, affirming its authority to apply such classifications.

The lawsuit stemmed from DJI’s inclusion on the DoD’s list under Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act, a move intended to highlight companies with alleged ties to the People’s Liberation Army. DJI contended that it is a private entity with no military affiliations, emphasizing its role in civilian applications like aerial photography and agriculture. However, the court found that while it “cannot conclude” DJI is indirectly owned by the Chinese Communist Party, the DoD’s broader designation process was procedurally sound and within its discretion.

The Court’s Nuanced Decision and Its Ramifications

This decision, detailed in a report by The Verge, highlights a key distinction: the judge rejected claims of direct CCP ownership but upheld the military company label based on other evidence of potential risks. Industry analysts note that this ruling could embolden the U.S. government to maintain stringent oversight on Chinese tech imports, affecting supply chains for drones used in everything from filmmaking to emergency response.

DJI’s legal challenge, filed in October 2024, sought to reverse the designation that has barred it from certain U.S. contracts and deterred partnerships. The company claimed losses in the hundreds of millions, as reported by Reuters, due to reputational damage and restricted market access. Despite presenting evidence of its independence, including audits and ownership structures, DJI failed to convince the court that the DoD’s assessment lacked a rational basis.

Broader Implications for U.S.-China Tech Relations

The verdict arrives amid a congressional push to ban DJI drones from U.S. airspace, as noted in coverage by Politico, citing security concerns over data transmission to China. For industry insiders, this case exemplifies the challenges faced by multinational firms caught in geopolitical crossfires, where national security trumps commercial arguments.

Experts predict ripple effects, potentially accelerating the shift toward American or allied drone manufacturers like Skydio or Autel. DJI, which commands over 70% of the global market, may now pivot to non-U.S. regions, but the label could hinder international deals. As TechCrunch observed, the company’s aggressive legal stance reflects a broader offensive against perceived unfair blacklisting.

Looking Ahead: Potential Appeals and Market Shifts

While DJI has not yet announced an appeal, legal observers suggest it could escalate to higher courts, arguing procedural flaws. The ruling also draws parallels to cases like that of Hesai Group, another Chinese firm delisted temporarily but later reaffirmed on similar lists, per Fox Business.

For the defense and tech sectors, this reinforces the DoD’s toolkit for countering perceived threats from Chinese entities. Insiders warn that without clearer guidelines, such designations risk arbitrary application, potentially stifling innovation. As the U.S. tightens export controls, companies like DJI must navigate an increasingly hostile regulatory environment, balancing global ambitions with domestic pressures in China. The case, ultimately, signals that in the arena of U.S.-China tech rivalry, judicial deference to security agencies may prevail over corporate protests.