US Commerce Sec. Lutnick Proposes 10% Intel Stake for CHIPS Funding

In a bold move that underscores the Trump administration’s aggressive push to bolster U.S. semiconductor dominance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has publicly stated that Intel Corp. must relinquish equity to the government in exchange for funding under the CHIPS Act. This proposal, detailed in a recent interview, could reshape how federal subsidies are distributed to tech giants, potentially making the U.S. a major shareholder in one of Silicon Valley’s foundational companies.

Lutnick’s comments come amid Intel’s ongoing struggles, including manufacturing delays and competition from rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The secretary emphasized that any grants from the $52.7 billion CHIPS and Science Act should convert into non-voting equity stakes, without granting the government governance rights. This approach, he argued, aligns with national security interests by ensuring American control over critical chip production.

Government Equity as a National Security Imperative

The idea of the U.S. taking a stake in Intel isn’t entirely new, but Lutnick’s insistence marks a escalation under President Trump’s second term. According to reports from CNBC, discussions are underway for a potential 10% government holding, which would position the administration as Intel’s top shareholder. This could leverage up to $8.5 billion in previously allocated CHIPS funds to support Intel’s factory expansions in states like Ohio.

Analysts view this as a pragmatic response to Intel’s woes, including a sharp stock decline and calls for CEO changes. Trump himself has pressured Intel’s leadership, even suggesting the CEO resign, as noted in earlier CNBC coverage. The equity-for-funds model echoes broader tariff threats, such as Trump’s vow for 100% duties on imported chips unless companies build domestically.

Balancing Innovation and Oversight

Proponents, including tech analysts, argue that government intervention is “essential” for reviving Intel and reducing reliance on foreign manufacturers like Samsung and TSMC. A report from CNBC highlights how such a deal could fund new facilities while safeguarding U.S. technological sovereignty amid escalating tensions with China.

However, critics worry about the implications of state involvement in private enterprise. Lutnick sparred with media hosts over the proposal’s details, defending it as a fair exchange rather than a bailout, per accounts in NJ.com. The plan’s unusual nature—converting grants to equity without voting power—aims to mitigate concerns over government overreach, but it raises questions about long-term corporate autonomy.

Market Reactions and Broader Implications

Intel’s stock surged 7% following initial reports of the stake discussions, as investors bet on stabilized funding, according to CNBC. This volatility reflects the high stakes: a successful deal could accelerate Intel’s comeback, particularly with its 18A process technology slated for 2025 production ramps.

Yet, the proposal fits into Trump’s wider agenda, including tariffs to incentivize onshoring. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from market watchers suggest sentiment is mixed, with some viewing it as a bullish signal for domestic chipmakers amid AI-driven demand. As confirmed by Lutnick in his CNBC interview, the administration seeks to deepen ties with U.S. firms, potentially setting a precedent for future subsidies.

Potential Risks and Future Outlook

Skeptics, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have offered varying rationales for the stake, per CNN Business, highlighting internal debates over whether it’s purely for security or economic revival. If enacted, this could invite scrutiny from antitrust regulators and shareholders wary of diluted ownership.

Ultimately, the Lutnick-led push signals a new era of government-tech symbiosis, where federal funds come with strings attached to equity. For industry insiders, this development warrants close monitoring, as it could redefine public-private partnerships in the semiconductor sector, ensuring America’s edge in a geopolitically charged global market.