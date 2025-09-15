US-China TikTok Deal: ByteDance Divests Control to Avert Ban

The U.S. and China have reached a preliminary “framework” agreement on the future of TikTok, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, signaling a potential resolution to one of the most protracted tech disputes between the two superpowers. In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Bessent revealed that Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are slated to finalize the deal during a call this Friday, potentially averting a ban on the popular social-media app in the U.S.

This development comes amid ongoing trade negotiations in Madrid, where U.S. officials, including Bessent, have been engaging with Chinese counterparts to address broader economic tensions. The framework reportedly involves ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, divesting control to American entities while ensuring data security measures that mitigate national security risks, a concern that has dogged the app since Trump’s first term.

Navigating Geopolitical Tensions in Tech Trade

Industry experts view this as a strategic pivot for the Trump administration, which has extended TikTok’s divestiture deadline multiple times—most recently to September 17—despite a congressional mandate for a ban unless ownership shifts away from Chinese influence. As reported in a recent New York Times article, these talks are intertwined with efforts to avert escalating tariffs set for November, highlighting how TikTok has become a bargaining chip in larger U.S.-China relations.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick earlier emphasized that TikTok would “go dark” without U.S. control, underscoring the administration’s hard line on data privacy and potential espionage. Yet, Trump’s willingness to negotiate directly with Xi suggests a pragmatic approach, balancing domestic political pressures with economic realities, as ByteDance employs thousands in the U.S. and the app boasts over 170 million American users.

The Evolution of TikTok’s Regulatory Saga

The controversy traces back to 2020, when Trump first targeted TikTok over fears of Chinese Communist Party access to user data, as detailed in a Wikipedia entry on the Donald Trump–TikTok dispute. Legal challenges, including a lawsuit arguing due process violations, temporarily halted enforcement, but bipartisan legislation last year revived the push for divestment.

Recent sentiment on social platforms like X reflects divided opinions: some users hail the potential deal as a win against authoritarian overreach, while others criticize it as a concession to China, echoing posts that question the consistency of national security policies amid broader immigration debates. For instance, discussions on X highlight analogies to past bans on Huawei equipment, framing TikTok as a “digital Trojan Horse” in algorithmic warfare.

Implications for Global Tech Governance

If finalized, the deal could set precedents for how governments regulate foreign-owned tech platforms, influencing everything from data localization to antitrust scrutiny. Analysts from Newsweek note that Trump has hinted at letting TikTok “die” if China doesn’t concede, but the framework suggests compromises on trade issues like rare earth minerals might be in play.

For industry insiders, this underscores the fragility of cross-border tech investments. ByteDance’s algorithmic prowess, combined with U.S. demands for transparency, could reshape content moderation and AI ethics globally. As Trump told reporters, per Hindustan Times, the app’s fate hinges on Beijing’s approval, potentially tying its survival to broader diplomatic wins.

Looking Ahead to Friday’s High-Stakes Call

With the September 17 deadline looming, Friday’s Trump-Xi discussion will be pivotal. Sources from The New York Times live updates indicate that while a framework exists, details on ownership stakes and oversight remain fluid. Failure to agree could trigger app store removals, disrupting creators and advertisers reliant on TikTok’s ecosystem.

Ultimately, this episode illustrates the intersection of technology, security, and geopolitics. As Bessent cautioned in his CNBC remarks, the administration won’t “get ahead” of the leaders’ call, but success here could de-escalate tensions, offering a model for resolving similar conflicts in an era of digital rivalry.