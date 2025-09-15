US Appeals Court Rejects Google’s Delay on Play Store Reforms in Epic Case

In a pivotal escalation of the long-running antitrust battle between Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Epic Games Inc., a U.S. appeals court has rejected Google’s latest attempt to delay sweeping reforms to its Google Play app store. The decision, handed down by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, means Google must begin implementing changes mandated by a lower court ruling, potentially reshaping how apps are distributed on Android devices. This follows a jury verdict last year that found Google had maintained an illegal monopoly in app distribution and in-app billing, as detailed in coverage from Reuters.

The reforms, stemming from Epic’s 2020 lawsuit accusing Google of anticompetitive practices, require Google to allow rival app stores within its Play Store ecosystem and permit developers to use alternative payment systems. These changes could erode Google’s dominance, which has long relied on a 30% commission fee on in-app purchases. Epic, the maker of the popular game Fortnite, initiated the suit after Google removed the title from its store for bypassing payment rules, echoing a parallel but less successful case against Apple Inc.

The Appeals Court’s Firm Stance

Google had sought to pause the injunction while appealing the verdict, arguing that hasty implementation could harm security and user experience on Android. However, the appeals court denied this request, affirming a prior ruling and setting a compliance timeline that includes immediate actions within 30 days and others extending up to 10 months. This development was highlighted in reports from The Economic Times, which noted Google’s expressed disappointment and hints at a potential Supreme Court appeal.

Industry insiders view this as a significant blow to Google’s mobile ecosystem strategy. For years, Google has defended its Play Store model as essential for maintaining platform integrity, but critics argue it stifles competition. The ruling aligns with broader global scrutiny of tech giants’ app store practices, including ongoing investigations in the European Union under the Digital Markets Act.

Path to the Supreme Court

With the appeals court’s decision, Google’s remaining recourse is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay. As of the current date in mid-September 2025, no formal filing has been confirmed, but sources indicate an imminent move. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, reflect growing sentiment among tech observers that this could be Google’s final stand, with one user noting the October reckoning looming if the high court declines to intervene, drawing from discussions on the platform.

Epic’s CEO Tim Sweeney has publicly celebrated the outcome, stating it benefits developers and consumers by fostering competition. This perspective is echoed in analysis from The Verge, which describes the Supreme Court as Google’s last hope to avert major changes. If implemented, the reforms could open doors for third-party app stores, potentially reducing costs for developers and offering users more choices in payments and app sourcing.

Broader Implications for Tech Giants

The case’s ramifications extend beyond Google, influencing how other platforms like Apple’s App Store operate. While Epic lost a similar suit against Apple at the Supreme Court level in 2023, the Google verdict provides a contrasting precedent, as jury findings deemed Google’s practices more overtly anticompetitive. Legal experts, cited in The Hindu, suggest this could pressure regulators worldwide to demand similar openness.

For Android’s vast user base—over 2.5 billion devices globally—the changes might introduce new risks, such as increased exposure to malicious apps from unvetted stores, a concern Google has repeatedly raised. Yet proponents argue the benefits of innovation outweigh these, potentially leading to lower prices and more diverse app offerings.

Strategic Responses and Future Outlook

Google’s next steps will be closely watched. The company has already begun exploring compliance measures, including partnerships with alternative billing providers, but a Supreme Court intervention could grant reprieve. Insights from The Indian Express indicate that Epic’s accusations of Google’s monopolistic control over Android app access have been validated at multiple judicial levels.

As the deadline approaches, stakeholders from app developers to antitrust enforcers are preparing for a transformed mobile economy. If the Supreme Court upholds the lower rulings, it could signal a new era of accountability for Big Tech, challenging entrenched revenue models and encouraging competitive dynamics in digital marketplaces.