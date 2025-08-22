Ultrahuman Sues Oura in Delhi Court Over Ring 4 Patent Infringement

Escalating Tensions in Wearable Tech

The smart ring market, once a niche segment of wearable technology, is now the battleground for a high-stakes legal feud between two prominent players: Ultrahuman and Oura. In a surprising turn of events, Indian startup Ultrahuman has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Finnish-American rival Oura in the Delhi High Court, alleging that Oura’s latest Ring 4 device copies key elements of its Ring Air architecture. This move comes after Oura previously sued Ultrahuman and other competitors in the U.S., marking a dramatic escalation in their rivalry.

According to details emerging from the case, Ultrahuman claims its Indian patent protects a unique sensor integration and onboard processing system that Oura has replicated. The lawsuit highlights differences in business models, with Ultrahuman emphasizing its subscription-free approach, allowing users full access to health data without ongoing fees, in contrast to Oura’s membership-based service.

Roots of the Dispute

The origins of this conflict trace back to 2023, when Oura first accused Ultrahuman of patent infringement in a Texas court, as reported by Wareable. Oura, which has sold over a million rings, claimed Ultrahuman accessed proprietary information and copied its designs. That initial lawsuit set the stage for ongoing skirmishes, including a U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) investigation where Ultrahuman faced a preliminary ruling of infringement earlier this year.

In May, the ITC found that Ultrahuman’s Ring Air violated multiple Oura patents, potentially leading to a U.S. import ban, according to coverage in Entrackr. Ultrahuman has appealed, arguing that Oura’s patents involve generic elements long in the public domain, such as basic battery and circuit board arrangements.

Business Models Under Scrutiny

At the heart of Ultrahuman’s counter-suit is not just technology but philosophy. The company positions itself as a consumer-friendly alternative, offering modular “PowerPlugs” for customizable features without paywalls. “Companies that replicate Ultrahuman’s breakthroughs only to lock them behind mandatory subscriptions are anti-innovation and anti-consumer,” stated Ultrahuman in a press release quoted by Mashable.

Oura, in response, has dismissed the claims as baseless. In a statement provided to Android Central, Oura affirmed its commitment to protecting intellectual property while innovating in health tracking. The company, backed by significant venture funding, has expanded its ecosystem with features like AI-driven insights, but critics argue its subscription model alienates users seeking affordability.

Implications for the Industry

This back-and-forth litigation could reshape the competitive dynamics in wearables. Analysts note that patents in this space often cover fundamental designs, leading to frequent disputes. For instance, Samsung preemptively sued Oura in 2024 to clear the path for its Galaxy Ring, as detailed in The Verge, highlighting Oura’s aggressive IP strategy.

Ultrahuman’s decision to sue in India leverages its home advantage, where it holds a patent granted by the India Patent Office. This could complicate Oura’s global expansion, especially in emerging markets where affordable tech thrives. Industry insiders suggest that a prolonged battle might deter investment or spur mergers, but it also underscores the rapid innovation in biometrics and health monitoring.

Looking Ahead to Resolution

As the Delhi High Court proceedings unfold, both companies continue to release updates. Ultrahuman recently enhanced its Ring Air with new sleep tracking algorithms, while Oura’s Ring 4 boasts improved accuracy in metrics like heart rate variability. The outcome could influence how patents are enforced across borders, particularly for startups challenging established players.

Ultimately, this dispute reflects broader tensions in tech: balancing innovation with protectionism. For consumers, it means potentially more choices if competition thrives, but legal hurdles could slow product rollouts. With filings in multiple jurisdictions, resolution may take years, keeping the smart ring sector in flux.