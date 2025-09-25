UK Adviser Kirsty Innes Sparks AI Compensation Backlash Over Deleted Tweet

In the corridors of Britain’s burgeoning tech policy arena, a recent controversy has spotlighted the tensions between artificial intelligence innovation and the rights of creative professionals. Kirsty Innes, a newly appointed adviser to Science Secretary Liz Kendall, has drawn sharp criticism for a statement she made earlier this year suggesting that AI companies would never need to compensate artists and writers whose works are used to train algorithms. The comment, originally posted on the social media platform X in February, was later deleted, but not before it ignited debates about intellectual property in the age of generative AI.

Innes’s role places her at the heart of the UK’s efforts to balance technological advancement with ethical considerations. As a special adviser in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, she brings a background from influential think tanks, including the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, where she served as director of public services policy. Her appointment, announced in recent months, was initially hailed for injecting expertise into Labour’s tech agenda, but the resurfaced tweet has cast a shadow over her influence on policy matters.

The Deleted Statement and Its Implications

The exact wording of Innes’s post, as reported by TechRepublic, asserted that “AI companies will never have to compensate creatives” for the data scraped to fuel machine learning models. This view aligns with arguments from some tech giants that fair use doctrines or transformative applications exempt them from royalties, yet it clashes with growing calls for compensation frameworks, especially in Europe where regulations like the EU AI Act are tightening. Critics argue that such a stance could undermine the livelihoods of musicians, authors, and visual artists already grappling with AI-generated content flooding markets.

Adding fuel to the fire, The Guardian revealed in an exclusive report that Innes made this claim seven months before her government role, raising questions about potential biases in advising on AI policy. The timing is particularly sensitive as the UK government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks to position Britain as a global AI leader, with initiatives aimed at fostering innovation while addressing societal impacts.

Background and Broader Context

Innes’s professional trajectory offers clues to her perspectives. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has held positions focused on digital government and public policy, including at the Tony Blair Institute, where she contributed to reports on technology’s role in public services. A 2023 paper co-authored by Innes for Labour Together, titled “AI-pocalypse? No.,” explored public fears around AI, dismissing apocalyptic scenarios in favor of optimistic integration—a theme that resonates with her controversial tweet.

Further insights from Research Professional News highlight her appointment as a strategic move by Kendall to bolster tech-savvy advice, following stints at think tanks that have shaped Labour’s manifesto. Yet, the backlash has been swift, with creative industries lobbying for stronger protections. For instance, unions representing artists have pointed to ongoing lawsuits in the U.S., where companies like OpenAI face claims of copyright infringement.

Industry Reactions and Policy Ramifications

The creative sector’s response has been vocal. Musicians and writers, alarmed by Innes’s views, fear that government policy might tilt toward unchecked AI expansion at their expense. A recent article in the Daily Mail described her statement as a signal that Big Tech could “plunder” Britain’s talent without repercussions, potentially alarming figures in film, publishing, and music who contribute billions to the economy.

On the policy front, this incident underscores the challenges facing the UK as it navigates post-Brexit tech regulations. Innes has also been noted for her insights on event moderation, as detailed in Conference News, where she shared tips on leading discussions—skills that could prove vital in bridging divides between tech firms and creatives. However, without addressing the compensation debate head-on, her advisory role risks deepening rifts.

Looking Ahead: Balancing Innovation and Equity

As the UK government prepares for deeper AI integration in sectors like healthcare and education, Innes’s influence will be scrutinized. Experts suggest that forthcoming policies might include opt-out mechanisms for data usage or voluntary compensation funds, drawing from models in other jurisdictions. Yet, her deleted post serves as a reminder of the ideological battles at play, where pro-innovation voices sometimes overlook the human cost.

Ultimately, this controversy could prompt a reevaluation of how advisers’ past statements shape public trust in tech governance. With AI’s rapid evolution, ensuring equitable frameworks will be crucial to sustaining Britain’s creative edge while embracing technological progress. Innes, for her part, has not publicly commented on the matter since the deletion, leaving room for speculation on how her views might evolve in office.