UCLA Study: Egg Freezing Up 88%, But Only 12% Return for Use

In recent years, a surge in elective egg freezing has captured the attention of fertility specialists and women navigating career ambitions alongside family planning. According to a new study from UCLA Health, published just days ago, the number of women opting to cryopreserve their oocytes has climbed dramatically, with cycles increasing by 88% from 2019 to 2023 at one major clinic. Yet, the research reveals a stark disconnect: only about 12% of these women return to thaw and use their frozen eggs, raising questions about the procedure’s long-term value and the motivations driving this boom.

The study, detailed in Fast Company, analyzed data from over 1,000 patients at the University of Southern California’s fertility center. Researchers found that while younger women—those under 38—are increasingly turning to egg freezing as a form of reproductive insurance, the return rate remains low, hovering around 10-15% across similar cohorts. This pattern echoes findings from earlier reports, such as a 2023 ScienceDirect study that tracked disposition outcomes over a decade, noting that many frozen eggs end up discarded or donated rather than utilized.

Rising Demand Amid Societal Shifts

Industry insiders point to evolving societal norms as a key driver. Posts on X highlight growing awareness among women in their 20s and 30s, with discussions emphasizing empowerment through fertility preservation amid delayed marriages and career priorities. A CBS News report from August 2025 underscores this, reporting skyrocketing demand post-pandemic, as women seek to “put fertility on hold” without guarantees of success.

Costs remain a significant barrier, with procedures averaging $10,000 to $15,000 per cycle, plus annual storage fees, as outlined in a June 2025 New Hope Fertility blog post. Success rates vary by age: women freezing eggs before 35 see up to 90% viability upon thaw, per the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, but those over 40 face steeper odds, often requiring multiple cycles.

Low Utilization Rates and Underlying Reasons

Why the low return rates? Experts suggest many women who freeze eggs later conceive naturally or choose alternative paths like adoption. The UCLA study, also covered in Medical Xpress on September 26, 2025, notes that of the small fraction who do return, success in achieving pregnancy is not assured, with live birth rates around 30-40% per thawed cycle, depending on egg quantity and quality.

Broader data from Cofertility’s 2024 and 2025 reports indicate a 30% year-over-year growth in egg freezing, fueled by celebrity endorsements and employer benefits at companies like Google and Apple. However, a sobering New York Times analysis from 2023 warns of challenges, including insufficient egg preservation leading to failed pregnancies, a trend persisting into 2025.

Industry Innovations and Ethical Considerations

Fertility clinics are responding with innovations, such as AI-driven ovarian reserve assessments and improved vitrification techniques, as detailed in Ankura Hospitals’ June 2025 fertility trends overview. In India, where egg freezing is gaining traction among urban professionals, India TV News reported in August 2025 that costs range from $2,000 to $5,000, making it more accessible and boosting regional growth.

Ethical debates simmer, with some X posts critiquing the industry as “predatory,” urging women to prioritize natural childbearing years. A July 2025 survey by The Female Body revealed that one in three Irish women would consider freezing eggs, reflecting global sentiment, yet return hesitancy persists due to emotional and financial tolls.

Future Projections and Strategic Advice

Looking ahead to late 2025 and beyond, BCC Research projects the assisted reproductive technology market to reach $53.8 billion by 2030, driven by egg freezing’s popularity. For industry insiders, this underscores the need for better patient education on realistic outcomes—clinics must emphasize that freezing is not a foolproof “insurance policy,” as echoed in Times of India coverage from August 2025.

Ultimately, while egg freezing empowers choice, its underutilization highlights a gap between intention and action. Fertility experts recommend early consultations, ideally in the late 20s, to maximize benefits, but stress holistic planning. As one specialist told Fast Company, “It’s a tool, not a guarantee,” prompting a reevaluation of how we frame reproductive autonomy in an era of delayed milestones.