Ubuntu 25.10 Makes Rust-Based sudo-rs Default for Better Security

In a significant shift for one of the world’s most popular Linux distributions, Canonical has officially made sudo-rs the default implementation of the sudo command in Ubuntu 25.10. This move, announced earlier this year, underscores the growing emphasis on memory-safe programming languages in core system utilities, potentially setting a precedent for other open-source projects.

The transition to sudo-rs, a Rust-based reimplementation of the venerable sudo tool, aims to enhance security by mitigating common vulnerabilities associated with memory management in C-based software. Originally developed by the Trifecta Tech Foundation, sudo-rs has been in the works for several years as a drop-in replacement that promises greater reliability without sacrificing functionality.

Pushing Boundaries in System Security

Industry observers note that this adoption comes at a time when cybersecurity threats are escalating, with memory safety issues accounting for a substantial portion of exploits in traditional software stacks. According to reports from Phoronix, Canonical’s decision to integrate sudo-rs by default in Ubuntu 25.10 builds on plans revealed in May 2025, allowing for extensive testing before the next Long Term Support release in 2026.

This isn’t an isolated change; it’s part of a broader initiative by Canonical to incorporate Rust components, including Rust Coreutils as a replacement for GNU Coreutils. The motivation stems from Rust’s inherent protections against buffer overflows and other memory-related bugs that have plagued tools like the original sudo for decades.

From Planning to Implementation

The journey to this milestone involved collaboration between Canonical and the Trifecta Tech Foundation, which maintains sudo-rs. As detailed in a blog post on the Trifecta Tech Foundation’s website, key enhancements such as coarse-grained shell escape prevention and sponsorship from Canonical have polished sudo-rs for widespread use.

End-users and system administrators should experience minimal disruption, as sudo-rs adheres to a “less is more” philosophy, deliberately omitting some lesser-used features of the original sudo to streamline its codebase. This approach not only reduces potential attack surfaces but also aligns with modern software development principles favoring simplicity and safety.

Implications for Enterprise Adoption

For businesses relying on Ubuntu in servers and cloud environments, this update could mean fewer security patches and reduced downtime from exploits. Discussions on forums like those hosted by Phoronix highlight enthusiasm among developers, who see it as a step toward broader Rust adoption in Linux ecosystems.

However, challenges remain, including ensuring compatibility with existing scripts and configurations. Canonical has committed to thorough acceptance testing, as emphasized in their community hub announcements, to iron out any issues before the LTS version.

Looking Ahead to Broader Impacts

As Ubuntu 25.10 rolls out with sudo-rs at its core, it may influence other distributions like Debian or Fedora to explore similar Rust integrations. The move reflects a maturing open-source community increasingly prioritizing proactive security measures over reactive fixes.

Experts from outlets such as Hacker News have debated alternatives like systemd-run0, which avoids setuid binaries altogether, but Canonical’s choice underscores confidence in Rust’s balance of performance and safety. This development could accelerate the migration of critical utilities away from legacy languages, fostering a more resilient foundation for future computing infrastructures.

In the end, Ubuntu’s embrace of sudo-rs exemplifies how incremental innovations in programming can yield outsized benefits in security and stability, potentially reshaping best practices across the industry for years to come.