Uber Expands JourneyTV with Cars.com for In-Car Videos and Ads

Uber’s Push into In-Car Entertainment

In a bold move to captivate captive audiences, Uber Technologies Inc. is expanding its in-car video content offerings by partnering with new publishers, aiming to transform mundane rides into engaging media experiences. This initiative builds on Uber’s existing JourneyTV platform, which displays short-form videos and ads on tablets mounted in vehicles. According to a recent report from Adweek, the company is onboarding content creators like Cars.com to deliver tailored automotive insights, marking a significant step in diversifying the entertainment available to riders.

The expansion comes at a time when ridesharing giants are increasingly viewing their fleets as mobile billboards and content hubs. Uber’s strategy involves curating non-advertising content to complement its advertising ecosystem, potentially increasing rider dwell time and advertiser appeal. Insiders note that this could boost driver earnings through higher ad revenues, as tablets in cars become prime real estate for brands.

Integrating Automotive Expertise

Cars.com, a leading car-shopping marketplace, has been tapped as the first automotive content partner for Uber’s “JourneyTV Presents” program. As detailed in a press release covered by MarketScreener, this partnership allows riders to access curated editorial content on vehicle reviews, buying tips, and market trends directly from backseat screens. The integration includes a “Send to Phone” feature, enabling users to transfer information to their devices for later use, which could drive traffic to Cars.com’s platform serving over 20,000 dealers.

This collaboration is not just about content; it’s a data play. Uber can leverage ride data to serve hyper-relevant videos, such as suggesting electric vehicle options during trips in eco-conscious cities. Industry analysts suggest this positions Uber ahead of competitors like Lyft, which has also experimented with in-car ads but lacks similar content depth.

Broader Advertising Ecosystem Growth

Uber’s advertising arm has been on a tear, with recent expansions into programmatic buying across Europe, as reported by PPC Land in June 2025. The company now allows brands to purchase display and video ads via platforms like Google DV360 and The Trade Desk, targeting consumers during pre-ride, in-ride, and post-ride phases. This programmatic access, initially rolled out in the U.S. in 2024 according to Yahoo Finance, underscores Uber’s ambition to rival digital ad giants.

Moreover, partnerships with consulting firms like Accenture are automating backend processes for these innovations, as highlighted in a case study from Accenture. Accenture’s involvement has streamlined ad delivery, ensuring seamless integration of publisher content without disrupting the rider experience.

Market Implications and Challenges

The in-car video push aligns with broader trends in rideshare advertising, where retail, entertainment, and tech brands are flocking to platforms like Uber and Lyft. A March 2025 article in Marketing Brew noted surging interest from these sectors, driven by the “hot real estate” of backseat screens. Uber’s New York City launch of JourneyTV ads, covered by ContentGrip in June 2025, demonstrated enhanced targeting capabilities, potentially increasing brand recall by 20-30% based on early metrics.

However, challenges loom. Privacy concerns over data usage in content personalization could invite regulatory scrutiny, especially in Europe under GDPR. Riders might also push back against intrusive ads, prompting Uber to balance monetization with user satisfaction—perhaps by offering opt-outs or premium ad-free rides.

Future Horizons in Mobility Media

Looking ahead, Uber’s content expansion could extend to autonomous vehicles, where longer, driverless trips amplify the need for engaging media. Recent announcements, such as Uber’s robotaxi partnerships with Waymo detailed in eMarketer from December 2024, hint at a future where in-car entertainment becomes a core revenue driver. Posts on X from Uber’s official account in September 2025 emphasize innovations like price-locking features, but the underlying tech supports richer media integrations.

For publishers, this opens new distribution channels, with Cars.com paving the way for others in finance, travel, or news. As Uber reported in its May 2025 “Go-Get” update via the Uber Newsroom, these features aim to make everyday rides more affordable and enjoyable. Yet, success hinges on execution: delivering value without overwhelming passengers.

Strategic Positioning Amid Competition

Uber’s move reflects a calculated bet on attention economics in mobility. By adding publishers, it diversifies beyond pure ads, potentially increasing platform stickiness. A 2022 piece from Digital Trends foreshadowed this, noting Uber’s early plans for video ads on tablets. Now, with expansions like those announced in July 2025 by Global Traveler USA, including smoother travel integrations, Uber is solidifying its role as a media powerhouse.

Critics argue this blurs lines between transportation and advertising, but for industry insiders, it’s a glimpse into the converged future of tech and transit. As one executive told Adweek, “It’s about turning time into opportunity.” With more publishers likely to join, Uber’s in-car ecosystem could redefine how we consume content on the move, setting benchmarks for the sector.