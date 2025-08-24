Typhoon Kajiki Intensifies, Evacuates Over 600,000 in Vietnam and China

As Typhoon Kajiki barrels toward Southeast Asia, authorities in Vietnam and China are mounting unprecedented responses to mitigate what could be one of the region’s most disruptive storms of 2025. With winds intensifying to potentially catastrophic levels, the typhoon has prompted mass evacuations and widespread shutdowns, underscoring the growing challenges of extreme weather in densely populated coastal zones. Vietnam’s government has ordered the relocation of more than 586,000 residents from vulnerable areas, focusing on central provinces where the storm is expected to make landfall after skirting China’s southern coast.

In China, the resort city of Sanya on Hainan Island has effectively gone into lockdown, suspending public transport, closing businesses, and halting tourist activities as a precautionary measure. This move, affecting a key economic hub known for its beaches and luxury resorts, highlights the delicate balance between safety and commerce in typhoon-prone areas. According to reports from CNBC, the storm’s path could bring heavy rainfall and gusts exceeding 150 kilometers per hour, prompting officials to elevate alerts to the highest level.

Escalating Preparations and Historical Parallels

The intensification of Kajiki, which originated in the South China Sea, has drawn comparisons to previous devastating storms like Super Typhoon Yagi in 2024, which caused widespread flooding and fatalities across Vietnam and southern China. Posts on X from weather trackers emphasize the rapid strengthening of such systems, fueled by warmer ocean temperatures—a trend experts link to climate change. In Vietnam, boats have been ordered to remain ashore, and airlines have canceled dozens of flights to central cities, disrupting travel and supply chains.

China’s response in Sanya includes the closure of all non-essential services, with only emergency and welfare operations exempted, as detailed in coverage from Reuters. This shutdown, affecting millions of tourists and locals, could lead to significant economic losses, estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars based on similar events. The typhoon is projected to drench Hainan with up to 400 millimeters of rain, raising fears of landslides and flash floods in hilly terrains.

Economic Ripples and Regional Impacts

Beyond immediate safety measures, the storm’s trajectory threatens broader economic stability. In Vietnam, where agriculture and fisheries form economic backbones, evacuations in provinces like Quang Binh and Quang Tri could delay harvests and exacerbate food security issues. Business Standard notes that Kajiki may make landfall on Hainan’s southern coast before veering toward Vietnam, potentially amplifying cross-border effects on trade routes in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Neighboring countries like Laos and Thailand are also on alert, with forecasts indicating remnant rains could trigger flooding inland. Recent X posts from global weather accounts highlight urgent preparations, including stockpiling supplies and reinforcing infrastructure, drawing lessons from Yagi’s aftermath where over 700 lives were lost regionally. For industry insiders, this event underscores the need for resilient supply chains, as disruptions in ports and airports could ripple through global manufacturing networks dependent on Southeast Asian hubs.

Forecast Uncertainties and Long-Term Strategies

Meteorological models suggest Kajiki could weaken slightly over water but regain strength upon approaching land, with landfall expected between Sunday afternoon and evening. Coverage in Hindustan Times warns of storm surges up to three meters, posing risks to coastal communities already strained by rising sea levels. In Sanya, the suspension of operations at key attractions like Yalong Bay reflects a proactive stance, but reopening timelines remain fluid, dependent on post-storm assessments.

Looking ahead, experts advocate for enhanced early-warning systems and infrastructure investments to combat increasingly frequent typhoons. As reported by The Straits Times, officials in both nations are coordinating with international agencies for aid, emphasizing adaptive strategies amid climate volatility. For businesses, from tourism operators to exporters, Kajiki serves as a stark reminder of the imperative to integrate weather resilience into operational planning, potentially reshaping investment priorities in the region for years to come.

Human Toll and Recovery Outlook

Early evacuations have already relocated tens of thousands in China, with about 20,000 moved from Hainan’s at-risk zones, per Yahoo News. In Vietnam, the focus is on vulnerable populations, including fishing communities, where past storms have led to substantial casualties. Social media sentiment on X reflects growing anxiety, with users sharing real-time updates on wind speeds and rainfall, amplifying calls for community solidarity.

As the typhoon progresses, recovery efforts will likely involve international support, drawing on precedents like post-Yagi rebuilding. Industry analysts predict short-term dips in GDP for affected areas but highlight opportunities for green infrastructure upgrades. Ultimately, Typhoon Kajiki tests the mettle of regional preparedness, offering critical insights for future risk management in an era of escalating natural threats.