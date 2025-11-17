Trump’s Late-Night Feud: Pressuring NBC to Axe Seth Meyers

In a move that has reignited debates over media freedom and political influence, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to demand that NBC fire late-night host Seth Meyers, labeling him talentless and afflicted with ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.’ This outburst follows a series of pointed monologues by Meyers targeting Trump’s policies and personal quirks, amplifying tensions between the administration and broadcast networks.

The controversy escalated when FCC Chairman Brendan Carr reposted Trump’s message on X, drawing criticism for potentially blurring lines between regulatory oversight and political favoritism. According to Variety, Carr’s action came shortly after Trump’s post, which accused Meyers of being in an ‘uncontrollable rage’ due to his show’s low ratings.

Escalating Hostilities in Late-Night

Meyers has not shied away from satirizing Trump, recently joking about the president’s healthcare plans, a proposed 50-year mortgage, and a White House dinner with finance executives. As reported by Newsweek, Trump responded by calling Meyers’ show a ‘Ratings DISASTER’ and urging NBC to terminate him ‘IMMEDIATELY.’

This isn’t an isolated incident; Trump has a history of clashing with late-night hosts. Earlier controversies involved Jimmy Kimmel, whose show faced a brief suspension after remarks about an assassination, and Stephen Colbert, whose program is set to end in 2026 amid speculation tied to a Paramount merger needing FCC approval.

Regulatory Shadows Over Broadcasting

FCC Chairman Carr’s involvement has sparked concerns about government pressure on media. NPR noted that Carr, who previously investigated ABC over Kimmel’s comments, reshared Trump’s demand, prompting questions about the agency’s role in content disputes.

Industry insiders view this as part of a broader pattern. Trump celebrated Colbert’s impending cancellation, writing on Truth Social, ‘I absolutely love that Colbert got fired,’ and described Kimmel’s suspension as ‘Great News for America,’ per Deadline.

Historical Context of Presidential Media Clashes

Trump’s attacks on Meyers echo past feuds, including his 2018 calls to investigate ‘Saturday Night Live’ for bias. Meyers addressed the latest tirade in a monologue, quipping, ‘You can say I’m untalented. You can say I’m deranged. But I am not the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers,’ as covered by Inkl.

The timing aligns with NBC’s renewal of ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ through 2028, ensuring the host’s presence during Trump’s term. Trump dismissed this as a ‘sick rumour,’ but the contract guarantees Meyers’ platform for ongoing commentary.

Implications for Free Speech and Media Independence

Critics argue that such presidential demands threaten First Amendment protections. Posts on X, including from users like Republicans against Trump, highlight Trump’s projection, with one noting he claims Meyers has ‘the personality of an insecure child.’

Media watchdogs, as reported by TechStory, see Carr’s repost as renewing debates over political pressure on broadcasters, especially amid recent FCC approvals for mergers involving critical networks.

Network Responses and Industry Fallout

NBC has not publicly responded to Trump’s demand, but insiders suggest the network is standing firm. Yahoo Entertainment detailed how similar pressures led to speculation around Colbert’s show end, which CBS attributed to a ‘purely financial decision.’

Trump’s post also referenced ongoing controversies like the Jeffrey Epstein files, which Meyers has mocked, adding layers to the feud. According to Entertainment Weekly, Trump added that remaining hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Meyers are ‘two total losers’ with ‘horrible’ ratings.

Broader Patterns in Political Satire

Late-night TV has long been a battleground for political satire, with hosts like Meyers using humor to critique power. Recent X posts, such as from NEWSMAX, recount Trump’s earlier labeling of Meyers as a ‘moron’ following ‘political hits’ against him.

The administration’s focus on media personalities extends to threats against parent companies like Comcast, as Trump has previously warned. This pattern, amplified on platforms like X by accounts like Politics & Poll Tracker, shows Trump pressuring networks after Kimmel’s pull-off.

Potential Legal and Ethical Ramifications

Legal experts warn that FCC involvement could violate impartiality standards. Yahoo News Canada reported on Carr’s role in the Kimmel suspension, now extending to Meyers, raising ethical questions about regulatory bias.

Industry analysts predict backlash if NBC yields, with X users like Bill Thatcher urging the network to ‘stand up to this bully’ to avoid losing millions in viewership.

Evolving Dynamics in Broadcast Regulation

As Trump settles into his term, these incidents signal a potential shift in how the administration engages with media. HuffPost described Trump’s attack as flipping out on the host, part of a weekend rage over comedians.

Meyers’ renewal positions him as a key voice in political discourse, likely fueling more confrontations. Posts on X from The Daily Beast recall Trump’s January threat to Comcast over Meyers’ content.

Voices from the Media Landscape

Supporters of Trump, like MAGA Voice on X, applaud his stance, calling NBC’s policy ‘probably illegal.’ Conversely, critics like MaebhClones suggest the demand distracts from Epstein files.

The feud underscores the precarious balance between satire and political power, with late-night hosts increasingly in the crosshairs of regulatory scrutiny.