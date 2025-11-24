Trump’s AI Blitz Targets New York’s RAISE Act as Industry PAC Fires First Shots

New York’s Responsible AI Safety and Education Act, known as the RAISE Act, is caught in a high-stakes showdown between state regulators and a powerful alliance of the Trump administration and AI industry titans. The bill, awaiting Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature, would impose unprecedented transparency and safety mandates on large AI developers, requiring them to disclose serious incidents and publish risk protocols. But opposition is mounting fast, with President Donald Trump signaling federal preemption and an AI-backed super PAC launching attacks on key supporters.

The CNBC reports that the RAISE Act targets companies deploying ‘frontier AI models’—those with significant computational power—mandating public disclosure of safety frameworks and reporting of incidents posing ‘catastrophic risks’ to public safety, security, or rights. Proponents argue it fills a regulatory void amid rapid AI advancement, but critics, including the AI industry, decry it as overreach that could stifle innovation.

Bill’s Core Mandates Spark Industry Alarm

Under the legislation, AI developers with models trained using over 10^26 FLOPs—roughly the scale of leading systems like OpenAI’s GPT-4—must appoint a ‘chief safety officer’ and submit annual safety reports. Incidents such as AI-driven cyberattacks or election interference would trigger disclosures within 72 hours. New York Assemblymember Alex Bores, a co-sponsor, has defended the bill as essential for accountability, telling Wired: ‘This is about making sure AI serves people, not the other way around.’

The Trump White House, fresh off an AI-friendly agenda, views such state laws as a ‘patchwork’ threat. A draft executive order, first detailed by CNBC, aims to block state AI regulations by tying federal funding to compliance with a singular national standard. Trump himself posted on Truth Social: ‘No more 50-state regulatory mess—instead, one strong federal standard for AI.’

Super PAC Enters the Fray with Millions

Leading the Future, a super PAC funded by AI heavyweights like Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI backers, has zeroed in on Mr. Bores, who’s eyeing a 2026 congressional run. The group plans to spend millions on ads branding him an anti-innovation Democrat, per CNBC. Despite ties to Democratic operatives frustrating some in the Trump orbit, the PAC’s $100 million war chest signals a midterm battle over AI policy.

Mr. Bores, a tech-savvy assemblyman with a background in software engineering, dismissed the attacks in a Wired interview: ‘If they’re spending millions to defeat me, it might just backfire—voters see through Big Tech fearmongering.’ Posts on X echo this sentiment, with users highlighting the PAC’s aggressive targeting of RAISE supporters as evidence of industry panic.

Federal Preemption Looms Large

The White House’s draft order, circulating as of November 20, would withhold billions in federal grants from states enacting AI rules conflicting with national policy. This follows Trump’s campaign pledges for deregulation, bolstered by advisors like David Sacks, now overseeing AI strategy. News10 notes the tension: New York’s bill passed both legislative chambers but faces a ticking clock until year’s end.

Governor Hochul, navigating tech donors and union pressures, has yet to signal her intent. Industry groups like the Computer & Communications Industry Association opposed the bill in Albany, arguing it could ‘hold developers liable for outcomes beyond their control,’ according to their X post. Common Dreams reported the PAC’s move as ‘billionaire-funded’ targeting of safety advocates.

AI Safety vs. Innovation: The Broader Clash

The RAISE Act draws from California and EU models but tailors to New York’s tech ecosystem, home to IBM and emerging AI startups. It exempts smaller models under 10^25 FLOPs, focusing on ‘frontier’ risks like deepfakes or autonomous weapons. Biztoc outlined its provisions: mandatory adversarial testing and third-party audits for high-risk deployments.

Opponents, including Trump allies, warn of capital flight to less regulated states. X discussions reveal divides, with some posts from More Perfect Union noting Big Tech’s $100 million PAC network led by ex-Schumer aides. TechCrunch detailed the a16z-backed assault on Bores, quoting him: ‘Bring it on—they’re afraid of accountability.’

Midterm Money Reshapes AI Debate

Leading the Future’s strategy marks AI as the new crypto in political spending, per Gizmodo. The PAC’s ads, already airing in Bores’ district, portray RAISE as a job-killer. Yet polling shared on X suggests backlash, with independents favoring safety measures. As Hochul deliberates, federal moves could render the decision moot.

Trump’s team, per CNBC, expressed frustration with the PAC’s Democratic links but welcomes the anti-regulation push. The executive order’s final form could preempt not just New York but a wave of state bills, centralizing power in Washington.

Stakes Escalate for 2026 Elections

With midterms looming, AI regulation is poised to dominate races. Bores’ resilience—framing attacks as validation—could rally progressives. Industry insiders watch closely: failure in New York might embolden federal deregulation, reshaping a $1 trillion market.