Trump Reverses Nvidia AI Chip Export Ban to China with Revenue Share

The Unexpected Reversal in U.S. Export Policy

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump has reversed course on restrictions for Nvidia Corp.’s H20 artificial intelligence chips, allowing sales to China under a novel agreement that grants the U.S. government a share of the revenue. This deal, struck after intense lobbying, marks a departure from earlier stringent controls aimed at curbing Beijing’s technological advancements. According to a recent report in WIRED, Nvidia convinced the president that the H20 chips pose no significant national security risk, leading to this flip-flop that has sparked debate among experts.

The arrangement allows Nvidia to resume exports but requires the company to pay a portion of its sales proceeds directly to the U.S. Treasury, effectively creating a tariff-like mechanism on these high-tech exports. This comes after months of back-and-forth, where initial bans under the Trump administration forced Nvidia to take a $5.5 billion charge on unsold inventory, as detailed in filings reported by Reuters. Industry insiders view this as a pragmatic compromise, balancing economic interests with geopolitical tensions.

Tracing the Roots of the H20 Controversy

The H20 chip, a downgraded version of Nvidia’s flagship H100, was designed specifically to comply with U.S. export controls implemented during the Biden era and toughened under Trump. Earlier this year, the administration imposed indefinite restrictions, citing fears that these chips could bolster China’s supercomputing capabilities, as noted in a New York Times article from April. Chinese firms had been stockpiling the chips, anticipating bans, which led to significant revenue hits for Nvidia.

However, pressure from national security experts mounted, with a letter from 20 specialists urging tighter controls to preserve America’s AI edge, according to TechCrunch. The reversal has raised alarms about potential loopholes, with analysts warning that it could accelerate China’s AI development despite the revenue-sharing clause.

Security Risks and Corporate Implications

Critics argue that this deal undermines long-standing national security policies by introducing a “pay-for-play” framework, as highlighted in a Reuters analysis. Lawmakers and experts express concern that prioritizing financial gains over security might embolden adversaries, with one report from The Hill noting worries about boosting China’s capabilities in sensitive technologies.

For Nvidia, the agreement provides relief after stock slides following the initial bans, as evidenced by market reactions documented in Business Insider. Yet, it introduces new risks, including regulatory uncertainty and potential backlash from U.S. allies. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, reflect investor sentiment, with users lamenting the geopolitical volatility impacting earnings, though some praise the deal’s ingenuity in netting Treasury funds estimated at over $2 billion annually.

Broader Industry Repercussions and Future Outlook

This policy shift extends beyond Nvidia, affecting peers like AMD, which face similar export hurdles. A Asia Times piece suggests China is now urging its firms to avoid H20 chips due to their own security concerns, potentially diminishing the deal’s benefits. Meanwhile, options for strengthening controls are explored in a TechPolicy.Press report, advocating for closing evasion tactics used by Chinese companies.

As the U.S.-China tech rivalry intensifies, this arrangement could set a precedent for future deals, blending commerce with security. Insiders speculate it might encourage more corporate-government pacts, but at the cost of consistent policy. With the current date marking ongoing developments as of August 14, 2025, the full impact on global supply chains and innovation remains to be seen, though it underscores the delicate balance between economic might and strategic dominance in the AI era.