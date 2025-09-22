Trump Reveals Murdochs, Dell Joining Oracle in TikTok US Bid

President Donald Trump has once again thrust the fate of TikTok into the spotlight, suggesting that prominent figures from media and technology could join forces in a potential acquisition of the app’s U.S. operations. In a recent interview, Trump indicated that media mogul Rupert Murdoch, his son Lachlan Murdoch, and tech billionaire Michael Dell might be part of a consortium aiming to secure control over TikTok amid ongoing national security concerns tied to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

This revelation comes as the U.S. government continues to pressure ByteDance to divest TikTok’s American assets to prevent a nationwide ban. Trump, who has flip-flopped on the issue in the past, now appears to endorse a deal that would keep the platform operational under American oversight, potentially involving Oracle Corp. as a key technology partner. The involvement of high-profile investors like the Murdochs, who control Fox Corp. and News Corp., could signal a strategic blend of media influence and tech infrastructure in reshaping the social media giant.

Potential Players in the TikTok Saga

The proposed deal, if realized, would mark a significant pivot in U.S.-China tech relations, with Trump claiming approval from Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to reports from ABC News, Trump highlighted the Murdochs’ potential role during a Fox News appearance, noting their media empire’s reach could help in content moderation and distribution. Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies, is also eyed for his expertise in hardware and cloud computing, which might complement Oracle’s software capabilities led by Chairman Larry Ellison.

Insiders suggest this consortium aims to acquire not just TikTok’s user base but also its powerful algorithm, a crown jewel that has fueled the app’s explosive growth. The White House has emphasized that any agreement must ensure data security for American users, addressing fears of Chinese government access. Trump’s comments, as detailed in CNBC, point to a fast-tracked timeline, with a deal possibly signed in days.

Strategic Implications for Media and Tech

For the Murdochs, entering the TikTok fray could extend their influence into short-form video, a domain where Fox has lagged behind digital natives. Rupert Murdoch’s history of bold acquisitions, from The Wall Street Journal to 21st Century Fox, positions him as a natural fit for such a venture. Meanwhile, Michael Dell’s involvement might focus on integrating TikTok with enterprise-level tech solutions, potentially boosting Dell’s cloud services amid competition from Amazon and Microsoft.

Critics, however, question the optics of aligning conservative media figures with a platform popular among younger, diverse audiences. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect mixed sentiments, with some users speculating on how Fox’s editorial slant might influence TikTok’s content ecosystem. As reported by NBC News, Trump described the group as a “great team,” underscoring Ellison’s pivotal role alongside Dell and the Murdochs.

National Security and Economic Stakes

The broader context involves escalating U.S. efforts to curb Chinese tech influence, with TikTok’s 170 million American users at stake. A successful deal could generate billions in value, but it must navigate regulatory hurdles from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Trump’s endorsement, echoed in CNN Business, suggests political momentum, yet ByteDance has resisted full divestiture, preferring partnerships.

Industry analysts see this as a test case for future tech acquisitions amid geopolitical tensions. If the Murdochs and Dell join, it could redefine content creation, blending traditional media with algorithmic virality. However, uncertainties remain, including antitrust scrutiny and potential backlash from TikTok’s creative community.

Looking Ahead to a Possible Deal

As negotiations reportedly near completion, per The New York Times, the involvement of these titans underscores Trump’s deal-making style, prioritizing American control. Whether this consortium materializes, the saga highlights the intersection of politics, media, and technology in an era of digital sovereignty. Stakeholders will watch closely as details emerge, potentially reshaping how global apps operate under U.S. auspices.