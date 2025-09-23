Trump Reveals Murdoch, Ellison, Dell in US Bid to Acquire TikTok

Trump’s Surprising TikTok Revelation

In a recent interview on Fox News, President Donald Trump disclosed that media tycoons Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan are likely involved in a high-stakes deal to secure U.S. control over TikTok, the popular social media app owned by China’s ByteDance. This announcement comes amid escalating tensions over national security concerns related to the platform’s data practices and potential ties to the Chinese government. Trump, speaking on the network owned by the Murdochs’ Fox Corporation, suggested that the duo’s participation could be pivotal in transferring TikTok’s American operations to domestic investors.

The president’s comments have sparked widespread speculation in tech and media circles, highlighting the intersection of politics, business, and digital influence. According to reports from NBC News, Trump indicated that the Murdochs would join a consortium of U.S. investors aiming to acquire TikTok’s assets, potentially through Fox Corp. This move aligns with Trump’s broader push to divest foreign ownership of apps deemed security risks, a policy he has championed since his first term.

The Broader Investor Consortium

Beyond the Murdochs, Trump named other prominent figures in the proposed deal, including Oracle chairman Larry Ellison and Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell. As detailed in coverage from CNBC, these tech heavyweights are expected to contribute expertise in cloud computing and data management, crucial for handling TikTok’s vast algorithm and user data. The involvement of such players underscores the deal’s complexity, blending media reach with technological infrastructure to create a fortified American version of the app.

This consortium approach reflects a strategic effort to mitigate risks associated with ByteDance’s control, as the U.S. government has long feared data leaks or propaganda dissemination. Sources from The Guardian note Trump’s emphasis on Lachlan Murdoch’s “unusual name” during the interview, a lighthearted remark that belied the seriousness of the negotiations. Industry insiders suggest that Fox’s participation could infuse TikTok with conservative-leaning content moderation, potentially reshaping the platform’s algorithmic biases.

Implications for Media and Tech Sectors

The potential acquisition raises questions about the future of content distribution in the digital age. With Fox News already a dominant force in cable broadcasting, extending its influence to TikTok could amplify its reach among younger demographics, who increasingly consume news via short-form videos. Analysis from Al Jazeera highlights how this deal might serve as a payback for Fox’s supportive coverage of Trump’s administration, blending business interests with political alliances.

Moreover, the involvement of the Murdochs through Fox Corp., rather than personal investments, as clarified in reports from The Globe and Mail, points to a corporate strategy aimed at diversifying revenue streams. This comes at a time when traditional media giants are grappling with cord-cutting and the rise of streaming services. The deal could position Fox as a key player in social media, reminiscent of its ill-fated MySpace venture years ago, but with far greater stakes in today’s polarized environment.

Political and Regulatory Hurdles

Navigating the regulatory maze will be no small feat. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) must approve any transaction involving foreign assets, and Trump’s direct involvement adds a layer of scrutiny. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, reflect public sentiment ranging from excitement over American control to concerns about media consolidation, with users debating the implications for free speech and competition.

Critics, as reported by BBC News, worry that Murdoch’s influence might tilt TikTok toward right-leaning narratives, potentially exacerbating echo chambers. Yet proponents argue it ensures data sovereignty. Trump has framed the deal as a win for national security, stating in his Fox appearance that it would prevent Chinese espionage while boosting U.S. innovation.

Looking Ahead to Deal Finalization

As negotiations progress, ByteDance faces pressure to comply or risk a nationwide ban, a threat Trump has reiterated. Insights from Sky News suggest the deal could close imminently, with the Murdochs providing media savvy to complement tech inputs from Ellison and Dell. This collaboration might redefine how global apps are localized, setting precedents for future cross-border tech disputes.

For industry observers, this saga exemplifies the blurring lines between geopolitics and corporate strategy. If successful, it could mark a new era for TikTok in America, under the stewardship of established media and tech titans. As details emerge, the deal’s outcome will likely influence broader discussions on data privacy, content governance, and the role of influential families like the Murdochs in shaping digital futures.