Trump Redirects $2B from CHIPS Act to Boost US Critical Minerals

In a bold pivot that underscores the escalating U.S.-China rivalry over supply chains, the Trump administration is contemplating redirecting at least $2 billion from the CHIPS and Science Act—originally earmarked for bolstering domestic semiconductor manufacturing—to fund projects in critical minerals. This move, as reported by Reuters on August 21, 2025, draws from funds Congress allocated for chip research and factory construction, signaling a strategic shift toward securing raw materials essential for electronics, defense, and renewable energy.

Sources familiar with the discussions indicate that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a former Wall Street executive with mining industry ties, would gain expanded authority over this reallocated funding. The plan aims to reduce U.S. dependence on China, which dominates global supplies of minerals like germanium, gallium, and rare earths. By centralizing decision-making under Lutnick, the administration seeks to expedite disbursements, potentially through grants or loans to domestic mining ventures.

Strategic Reallocation Amid Geopolitical Tensions

This proposed redirection contrasts sharply with the Biden administration’s focus on semiconductor incentives alone, highlighting Trump’s emphasis on a broader industrial policy. According to details in a AInvest report published on August 21, 2025, the shift recognizes that controlling mineral supplies is as vital as chip production itself. Industry insiders note that such a move could invigorate U.S. mining operations, which have lagged due to regulatory hurdles and foreign competition.

Recent executive actions under Trump, including orders to list federal lands with mineral deposits and clarify waste treatment rules, complement this funding strategy. Posts on X from mining enthusiasts and analysts, such as those highlighting potential beneficiaries like MP Materials Corp., reflect growing market excitement. Shares of MP Materials surged up to 11% following related reports, as noted in a Seeking Alpha update on August 21, 2025.

Implications for Supply Chain Security

The CHIPS Act, signed into law in 2022 with $52.7 billion for semiconductors, includes provisions that could allow flexibility in funding allocation, though critics argue this diversion might undermine original goals. A Mining Technology article from August 22, 2025, points out that the reallocation targets projects enhancing domestic extraction and processing, potentially including partnerships with firms like those tied to Lutnick’s network.

For industry players, this represents an opportunity to scale up operations in states rich in rare earths, such as California and Wyoming. However, challenges remain: environmental regulations and permitting delays have historically stifled U.S. mineral development. The administration’s plan, as echoed in New Straits Times coverage on August 22, 2025, could streamline these processes by empowering the Commerce Department.

Market Reactions and Future Outlook

Market sentiment on X has been bullish, with users speculating on stocks like $MP and $TMC benefiting from quick funding infusions. A post from a prominent mining commentator on August 22, 2025, emphasized the creative funding approach to counter China’s dominance. Yet, skeptics warn of potential congressional pushback, given the CHIPS Act’s bipartisan origins.

If implemented, this could set a precedent for repurposing federal funds in national security contexts. As ETTelecom reported on August 22, 2025, the move aligns with Trump’s broader agenda to fortify U.S. industrial might. Insiders anticipate announcements soon, potentially reshaping how America invests in its resource base for decades to come.