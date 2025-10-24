Trump Pardons Binance Founder CZ, Citing Biden’s ‘War on Crypto

In a move that has sent ripples through the cryptocurrency world, President Donald Trump issued a pardon to Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, the globe’s largest crypto exchange. Zhao, often known as CZ, had pleaded guilty in 2023 to violations of U.S. money-laundering laws, leading to a four-month prison sentence that he completed in September 2024. The pardon, announced on October 23, 2025, was framed by the White House as an end to what Trump called the Biden administration’s “war on crypto,” according to statements reported by various outlets.

The decision comes amid Zhao’s vocal support for Trump’s crypto initiatives, including efforts tied to the Trump family’s ventures in digital assets. Insiders suggest the pardon was influenced by lobbying from the crypto sector, which has increasingly aligned with Republican policies favoring deregulation. Zhao’s case stemmed from Binance’s failure to implement adequate anti-money-laundering controls, allowing illicit funds—including those linked to terrorist groups and sanctioned entities—to flow through the platform.

The Legal Backdrop and Binance’s Turbulent History

Court documents from Zhao’s 2023 plea revealed how Binance processed over $890 million in transactions involving Iranian users, despite U.S. sanctions, as detailed in coverage by The New York Times. The exchange agreed to a staggering $4.3 billion settlement with the Department of Justice, marking one of the largest corporate penalties in crypto history. Zhao stepped down as CEO, but his influence lingered, with Binance continuing to dominate trading volumes globally.

Critics, including Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, decried the pardon as evidence of corruption, arguing it undermines efforts to regulate an industry rife with fraud. Warren’s comments, echoed in reports from The Independent, highlight concerns that such moves could embolden bad actors in crypto, where anonymity often shields illegal activities.

Political Motivations and Industry Reactions

Trump’s advisors reportedly viewed Zhao’s prosecution as politically motivated, a narrative pushed in White House briefings. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the pardon, stating it rectified an “overly prosecuted case,” as quoted in Investing.com. This aligns with Trump’s broader pro-crypto stance, including promises to make the U.S. a hub for digital assets and reduce SEC oversight.

Within the industry, reactions are mixed. Supporters hail it as a victory for innovation, with some X posts celebrating the end of regulatory hostility. However, skeptics point to ongoing controversies, such as allegations of market manipulation tied to Binance’s operations. A Guardian article notes that Zhao’s pardon could complicate bipartisan efforts on crypto legislation, as GOP senators express unease over potential conflicts of interest.

Implications for Crypto Regulation and Global Markets

The pardon raises questions about the future of U.S. crypto policy under Trump. With Zhao now free from legal overhang, Binance might accelerate expansions, potentially clashing with international regulators. European and Asian authorities have long scrutinized the exchange for compliance lapses, as reported by BBC.

For industry insiders, this signals a shift toward lighter-touch oversight, but at what cost? Experts warn that without robust safeguards, the sector risks repeating past scandals like FTX’s collapse. Zhao’s case, once a cautionary tale, now exemplifies how political winds can reshape accountability in fintech.

Broader Economic Ramifications and Future Outlook

Economically, the pardon could boost crypto markets, with Bitcoin prices surging post-announcement, per data from Bitcoin News. Yet, it underscores tensions between innovation and security, as Zhao’s platform enabled everything from everyday trading to shadowy dealings.

Looking ahead, Trump’s action may inspire similar leniency for other crypto figures, potentially reshaping global finance. As one analyst told NBC News, “This isn’t just about one man—it’s about the soul of an industry at a crossroads.” With midterm elections looming, the debate over crypto’s role in the economy is far from over, promising more twists in this high-stakes saga.