Trump Demands Microsoft Fire Lisa Monaco, Citing National Security Threat

In a move that underscores the intensifying friction between U.S. political leadership and Big Tech, President Donald Trump has publicly demanded that Microsoft Corp. fire its newly appointed president of global affairs, Lisa Monaco. The call came via a post on Truth Social, where Trump labeled Monaco a “national security threat” due to her previous roles in Democratic administrations and her involvement in investigations tied to his presidency.

Monaco, 57, joined Microsoft in July 2025 after serving as deputy attorney general under President Joe Biden. In that position, she oversaw key Justice Department operations, including responses to the January 6 Capitol attack and the controversial search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump alleges that Monaco’s access to sensitive data at Microsoft, a major government contractor, poses risks given her past actions against him.

Tracing Monaco’s Career Path and the Roots of Controversy

Sources familiar with the matter, as reported by Axios, indicate Trump’s ire stems from Monaco’s tenure in the Obama and Biden administrations, where she held high-level positions in homeland security and justice. Her role in coordinating the DOJ’s probe into the 2020 election interference has been a particular flashpoint, with Trump claiming it was politically motivated.

Adding to the tension, conservative commentator Laura Loomer has amplified these concerns on social media platform X, previously highlighting Monaco’s hiring as evidence of anti-Trump bias in tech. Posts on X from users like Loomer, dating back to July 2025, criticize Microsoft’s decision to pay Monaco over $10 million annually, questioning the company’s billions in government contracts amid such appointments.

Microsoft’s Response and Broader Implications for Tech-Government Ties

Microsoft has not publicly responded to Trump’s demand, but insiders suggest the company views it as unwarranted interference in private hiring. CEO Satya Nadella, whom Trump directly addressed in his post, has steered Microsoft toward deeper government partnerships, including cloud services for defense and intelligence agencies. This demand raises questions about executive autonomy in an era of politicized tech oversight.

According to a report from Business Insider, Trump’s statement followed a Fox Business segment that spotlighted Monaco’s appointment. The president revoked her security clearances upon taking office, citing her as a “menace” for allegedly pushing “false intelligence” during the Russia investigation.

National Security Concerns or Political Retribution?

Critics argue Trump’s move is less about security and more about retribution. Monaco’s defenders point to her distinguished career, including advising on counterterrorism post-9/11 and leading efforts against cyber threats. A piece in Reuters notes her expertise in global affairs aligns with Microsoft’s international ambitions, from AI ethics to regulatory compliance.

Yet, the demand has sparked debate on X, with posts reflecting divided sentiment: some hail it as holding “Deep State” figures accountable, while others decry it as authoritarian overreach into corporate decisions. Recent web searches reveal similar calls from Trump allies, echoing past firings like that of Federal Reserve official Lisa Cook over alleged discrepancies.

Potential Ramifications for Microsoft’s Strategy and Industry Precedents

For Microsoft, retaining Monaco could strain relations with the administration, especially as it bids for more federal contracts. The company’s stock dipped slightly following the news, per market trackers, amid fears of regulatory scrutiny. Broader industry observers, as covered in CNBC, see this as a test case for how tech giants navigate partisan pressures.

Trump’s history of targeting perceived adversaries— from media figures to bureaucrats— frames this as part of a larger pattern. In a Business Standard analysis, experts warn that such interventions could chill executive mobility between government and private sectors, potentially hampering innovation in critical areas like cybersecurity.

Weighing the Future of Political Influence in Tech Hiring

As the story unfolds, Monaco’s fate may hinge on Microsoft’s willingness to defy presidential pressure. Sources from The Hindu suggest internal support for her, given her track record. Meanwhile, Trump’s base on X continues to rally, with viral posts demanding accountability.

This episode highlights the precarious balance tech firms maintain with Washington. If Microsoft complies, it sets a precedent for political vetoes over hires; if not, it risks backlash in a administration keen on reshaping federal-tech dynamics. Industry insiders are watching closely, as the outcome could redefine boundaries between public service and corporate roles in an increasingly polarized environment.