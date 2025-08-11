Trump Allows Nvidia, AMD AI Chip Sales to China with 15% Revenue Cut

The Unprecedented Deal

In a surprising twist to the ongoing U.S.-China tech rivalry, the Trump administration has struck an unusual agreement with Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., allowing the chip giants to resume sales of advanced artificial intelligence semiconductors to China—but with a significant catch. The U.S. government will take a 15% cut of the revenues from these sales, according to reports from The New York Times. This arrangement marks a novel approach in export controls, blending economic incentives with national security imperatives.

The deal comes after months of back-and-forth restrictions. Earlier this year, the administration had imposed tight limits on exporting high-end chips to China, citing concerns over military applications. However, lobbying efforts, including direct interventions by Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang, led to a reversal, as detailed in a July article from The New York Times. Now, this revenue-sharing model ensures that American taxpayers benefit directly from the transactions, potentially generating billions in funds that could be funneled into domestic tech initiatives or defense spending.

Geopolitical Ramifications

Industry insiders view this as a pragmatic compromise amid escalating tensions. By lifting outright bans, the U.S. avoids crippling its own semiconductor firms, which rely heavily on the Chinese market—Nvidia alone projected a $5.5 billion hit from prior restrictions, per a Financial Times report. Yet, the 15% levy acts as a de facto export tax, circumventing constitutional prohibitions on such measures by framing it as a “payment” for export licenses, as noted in posts on X highlighting the constitutional debate.

China’s response has been swift and skeptical. State media, including the People’s Daily, demanded that Nvidia provide “convincing security proofs” to address privacy and security risks in its chips, according to Reuters. This scrutiny follows Beijing’s own push for self-reliance in semiconductors, accelerated by previous U.S. curbs. Analysts worry that such demands could complicate sales, potentially leading to delays or reduced orders as Chinese firms weigh alternatives from domestic players like Huawei.

Impact on Chipmakers

For Nvidia and AMD, the agreement is a double-edged sword. Stock prices soared initially upon news of lifted restrictions in July, as covered by The New York Times, reflecting investor optimism about regained access to China’s vast AI market. However, the revenue cut could erode profit margins, especially if sales volumes don’t rebound fully amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Executives at both companies have privately expressed relief at resuming business, but the long-term effects remain unclear. One concern is the precedent this sets for other industries—could similar arrangements apply to software or biotech exports? Moreover, as ABC News pondered, might this policy inadvertently accelerate China’s AI advancements by providing access to cutting-edge tech, even at a premium?

Broader Industry Implications

The tech sector is watching closely, with some viewing this as a blueprint for “managed trade” in strategic goods. It aligns with the administration’s America First agenda, ensuring that economic benefits from global sales loop back to the U.S. Yet, critics, including opinion pieces in The New York Times, argue it risks compromising national security by empowering a rival power.

As negotiations continue, the deal underscores the intricate balance between innovation, commerce, and security. With China’s cyberspace regulator questioning Nvidia’s AI chip privacy risks via Reuters, the path forward is fraught. For industry insiders, this saga highlights the evolving nature of tech policy, where economic warfare meets corporate strategy in real time.