Trump Adviser Dubs Larry Ellison ‘Shadow President’ in Tech Policy Shift

The Admission That Shook Tech Circles

In a revelation that has sent ripples through Washington’s power corridors and Silicon Valley boardrooms, a close adviser to President Donald Trump reportedly described Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison as the “shadow president of the United States.” This candid admission, captured in an interview with a Wired reporter, underscores Ellison’s outsized role in shaping the administration’s technology agenda. According to Futurism, the adviser’s off-the-cuff remark highlights how Ellison, the billionaire tech titan, wields influence far beyond his official advisory position, advising on everything from AI investments to media acquisitions.

Ellison’s ascent to this informal pinnacle began with his longstanding ties to Trump, dating back to campaign contributions and shared visions for American tech dominance. Oracle, under Ellison’s stewardship, has secured massive government contracts, including a $500 billion initiative for AI-driven data centers announced by Trump. This project, as detailed in posts on X, positions Ellison at the helm of vast surveillance capabilities, with critics warning of a dystopian future where AI monitors citizens to enforce “best behavior,” echoing China’s social credit system.

Ellison’s Expanding Media Empire

The Oracle founder’s influence extends into media, where his family is poised to control key assets. Reports from The New York Times indicate Ellison is closing in on deals involving CNN, HBO, and even TikTok, potentially making him the most powerful media mogul in modern history. This comes amid Trump’s approval of a TikTok arrangement that includes Ellison and allies like the Murdoch family on the app’s new board, as covered by The Guardian.

Such moves raise questions about concentrated power in data and attention economies. Ellison’s vision, articulated in public statements, envisions AI as a tool for societal control, with police and civilians alike under constant algorithmic scrutiny. Industry insiders note that this aligns with Trump’s broader push for technological sovereignty, but it also sparks ethical debates over privacy and civil liberties.

Historical Context and Political Alliances

Ellison’s political journey isn’t new; he has backed figures like Sen. Tim Scott and even brainstormed with Trump’s allies on post-2020 election strategies, per historical accounts in Business Insider. His brief stint as the world’s richest person, surpassing Elon Musk, amplified his clout, as profiled in The Guardian. In Trump’s orbit, Ellison serves as a bridge between tech innovation and policy, advising on critical sectors like healthcare and transportation infrastructure.

Yet, this shadow presidency isn’t without controversy. Posts on X from users like MJTruthUltra express alarm over Ellison’s AI predictions, fearing a surveillance state funded by taxpayer dollars. These sentiments reflect broader unease in tech circles about unelected billionaires dictating national priorities.

Implications for Tech Policy and Beyond

For industry executives, Ellison’s role signals a shift toward centralized tech governance, where Oracle’s databases could underpin everything from national security to everyday digital interactions. Wired likens the Ellison family’s grip on data to historical monopolies in railroads and oil, suggesting a new era of information barons. This concentration could stifle competition, with antitrust watchers eyeing potential regulatory pushback.

As Trump navigates his term, Ellison’s influence may define U.S. tech policy for years, blending innovation with oversight in ways that challenge democratic norms. Insiders must watch how this dynamic evolves, balancing economic gains against risks to freedom and equity in an increasingly digitized society.