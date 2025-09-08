Trump Admin, Congress Eye SLS Compromise: Scrap Upper Stage to Save Billions

In the ongoing tussle over NASA’s ambitious Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, a potential compromise is emerging between the Trump administration and Congress that could reshape America’s lunar ambitions. The White House has long pushed for slashing costs in NASA’s budget, targeting the SLS as a prime example of government overreach in space exploration. Now, discussions are centering on eliminating the rocket’s expensive Exploration Upper Stage (EUS), a move that could save billions while preserving the core SLS program, which has been a congressional favorite for years.

This upper stage, designed to boost the SLS’s payload capacity for deep-space missions, has ballooned in cost estimates, drawing scrutiny from budget hawks. According to reporting from Ars Technica, the compromise would allow the SLS to continue in its basic Block 1 configuration, avoiding the pricier Block 1B upgrade that includes the EUS. Critics argue that at $4 billion per launch, the full SLS setup renders a sustainable Moon program unfeasible, echoing sentiments from space policy experts who see it as a relic of pork-barrel politics.

Balancing Fiscal Restraint and Political Realities

The SLS, often dubbed the “Senate Launch System” due to its strong backing from key lawmakers, has survived multiple attempts at cancellation. Senator Ted Cruz, a vocal proponent, recently criticized the Trump plan as shortsighted, per another Ars Technica piece, emphasizing the need for more than “window dressing” in space policy. Yet, with Trump’s 2026 budget proposal seeking a $6 billion cut to NASA, including axing parts of the Artemis program, compromise seems inevitable. By ditching the EUS, Congress could appease the administration’s cost-cutting demands without fully dismantling the rocket, which employs thousands in states like Alabama and Florida.

This approach aligns with earlier congressional directives. Lawmakers drafting NASA’s budget have explicitly called for a cheaper upper stage alternative, as detailed in a July report from Ars Technica, estimating annual savings of at least $500 million by scrapping the Block 1B upgrade. Such a pivot would force NASA to rely more on commercial partners like SpaceX for heavy-lift needs, potentially accelerating timelines for lunar landings but raising questions about redundancy in U.S. space capabilities.

Implications for Artemis and Beyond

For NASA’s Artemis program, aimed at returning humans to the Moon by the late 2020s, losing the EUS means rethinking mission architectures. The basic SLS could still launch the Orion spacecraft, but larger payloads for habitats or landers might require multiple flights or alternative rockets. Former NASA officials have warned that without cost reforms, the U.S. risks falling behind China in the lunar race, a point underscored in a recent Ars Technica analysis quoting experts on China’s aggressive timelines.

Industry insiders note that this compromise reflects broader shifts in space policy, where private sector innovations from companies like Blue Origin and SpaceX are challenging traditional government-led programs. Boeing, the primary SLS contractor, has already notified employees of uncertainties, as reported in a February Ars Technica update, highlighting potential job impacts. Yet, proponents argue that streamlining the SLS could free up funds for science missions that Trump’s budget has targeted for cuts.

Navigating Budget Battles Ahead

As negotiations heat up, the Senate’s response has been to protect SLS while nixing some science initiatives, per a June overview in Ars Technica. This stance revives the Lunar Gateway station, another element Trump sought to eliminate. The administration’s draconian cuts, described in yet another Ars Technica commentary, prioritize Mars-focused efforts aligned with Elon Musk’s vision, potentially at the expense of near-term Moon goals.

Ultimately, axing the EUS could mark a pragmatic middle ground, preserving SLS’s political lifeline while injecting fiscal discipline. For space industry veterans, this saga underscores the enduring tension between innovation, cost, and congressional influence in America’s quest for the stars. As one former NASA chief noted in a Ars Technica piece, the U.S. may not beat China to the Moon without such reforms, making this compromise a critical juncture in space exploration strategy.