Traditional SEO Drives 70% of Web Traffic Despite AI Search Growth

In the ever-shifting world of digital discovery, where algorithms evolve faster than marketers can adapt, a quiet revolution is underway. Artificial intelligence is weaving itself into the fabric of how people find information online, promising to reshape everything from casual queries to complex research. Yet, amid the hype surrounding AI-powered search tools, a core truth persists: the bedrock principles of search engine optimization remain the dominant force behind web traffic. Recent data underscores this reality, showing that while AI features capture attention, they haven’t yet dethroned traditional methods.

Generative AI has exploded onto the scene, dominating discussions in boardrooms and tech conferences alike. Tools like Google’s AI Overviews and emerging platforms such as Perplexity are drawing users with their ability to synthesize answers directly, often bypassing the need to click through to websites. According to a study highlighted in Semrush, AI search visitors could eclipse those from traditional searches by 2028, signaling a potential seismic shift. But for now, the numbers tell a different story—most traffic still flows through time-tested SEO channels.

This dichotomy raises critical questions for businesses and content creators. How much should strategies pivot toward AI optimization, and at what cost to established practices? Industry experts argue that ignoring the fundamentals could be a costly mistake, even as AI gains ground. Real-world case studies reveal that sites adhering to core SEO tactics—such as high-quality content, robust site architecture, and authoritative backlinks—continue to outperform those chasing AI trends alone.

The Enduring Power of Core SEO Tactics

At the heart of this discussion is the data from recent analyses. A report from Search Engine Land examined traffic patterns across thousands of sites and found that traditional SEO drives upwards of 70% of organic visits, even as AI search queries grow by double digits annually. This isn’t mere nostalgia; it’s backed by metrics showing that AI features, while innovative, often serve as supplements rather than replacements for classic search results.

For instance, Google’s own experiments with AI Overviews have shown mixed results. In some categories, like e-commerce and local services, AI summaries reduce click-through rates by 20-30%, per insights from Semrush’s AI SEO statistics. However, sites with strong foundational SEO—think mobile-friendly designs and fast load times—see their content repurposed in these AI responses, indirectly boosting visibility. Marketers who focus on entity optimization, ensuring their content aligns with how AI models understand topics, are bridging this gap effectively.

Posts on X from SEO veterans like Matt Diggity emphasize this opportunity. He notes that AI isn’t eradicating SEO but widening the divide between those who adapt and those who don’t, with tactics like entity optimization helping sites dominate across platforms. Similarly, Aleyda Solis shares early 2026 trend insights on X, pointing to a shift from chasing traffic growth to maintaining stability through hybrid strategies.

Navigating the Growth of AI-Driven Queries

The rise of AI search isn’t uniform across industries. In sectors like technology and finance, where users seek quick, synthesized insights, AI tools are capturing a larger share of queries. Data from Exploding Topics predicts that by 2026, AI overviews and similar features will influence 40% of searches, up from 15% in 2024. This growth is fueled by advancements in large language models, which pull from vast datasets to generate responses on the fly.

Yet, this expansion highlights vulnerabilities. AI systems rely heavily on the quality of underlying web content, meaning poorly optimized sites risk being overlooked entirely. A study in SEO.com reveals that websites using AI-generated content grow faster, but only when paired with traditional SEO elements like user intent matching and technical soundness. Without these, AI can amplify errors, leading to hallucinations or outdated information in responses.

Industry insiders are adapting by diversifying beyond Google. Neil Patel’s X post on digital marketing trends for 2025 highlights the sheer volume of searches across platforms—45 billion daily—with non-Google engines like ChatGPT gaining traction. This pushes marketers to optimize for “answer engines,” focusing on structured data and FAQ formats that AI can easily parse.

Real-World Data on Traffic Dynamics

Delving deeper into the metrics, a fresh analysis from Position Digital, updated just days ago, tracks over 100 AI SEO statistics and shows that while AI search traffic surged 527% in the past year, it still accounts for less than 25% of total organic inflows for most sites. This gap is particularly evident in B2B and informational niches, where users prefer clicking through to detailed sources rather than settling for AI summaries.

Comparisons with traditional SEO reveal why fundamentals endure. Timeless rules, as outlined in Search Engine Land’s guide, include prioritizing content quality, site structure, and trustworthiness—elements AI can’t fully override. For example, sites with high E-E-A-T (experience, expertise, authoritativeness, trustworthiness) scores not only rank better in traditional searches but are more likely to be cited in AI outputs, creating a virtuous cycle.

X discussions reinforce this. Connor Gillivan’s posts describe a “new and improved” 2025 SEO strategy that integrates AI engineering with classic playbooks, warning that old methods alone won’t suffice but neither will ignoring them. In one thread, he stresses shifting from volume-based content to intent-modeled pieces that serve both human and AI audiences.

Strategies for Balancing Innovation and Tradition

Forward-thinking companies are already blending these worlds. Take the case of SaaS firms, where Apoorv Sharma’s X thread details optimizing for LLMs like ChatGPT by focusing on crawlable, AI-parsable formats rather than keyword stuffing. This approach has led to 30% visibility boosts in AI-driven platforms, according to tests shared in WordStream.

However, challenges abound. The “Great Decoupling,” as termed in Mike Khorev’s blog, describes how AI overviews increase impressions but decrease clicks, forcing a rethink of metrics. Conversions often rise through indirect channels, like referrals from AI mentions, but only for sites with solid SEO backbones. Experts recommend auditing sites for AI readiness while reinforcing basics like internal linking and mobile optimization.

In critical sectors, this balance is non-negotiable. Healthcare and finance sites, for instance, must adhere to strict guidelines to maintain trust, as AI amplification of low-quality content could lead to misinformation. Data from Conductor suggests that brands investing in rich, updated content see sustained traffic, even as AI evolves.

Emerging Trends and Future Projections

Looking ahead, the integration of AI with search is accelerating. Google’s AI Mode, detailed in SEO.com’s analysis, promises an end-to-end experience that could further fragment traffic. Yet, projections from Link-Assistant for 2026 emphasize “Search Everywhere”—optimizing for video, branding, and multi-platform presence—while grounding efforts in SEO fundamentals.

X sentiment echoes caution amid optimism. Posts from PageTraffic highlight that backlinks and traffic don’t always predict AI citations, urging frequent updates for recency. Red Fan Communications shares test results showing B2B leaders dominating by evolving content strategies without abandoning proven tactics.

This hybrid path is key. As Alex Groberman notes on X, skipping foundational visibility work in 2025 is akin to launching without basics, leaving revenue on the table. Similarly, azo’s post reframes SEO as “AEO” (Answer Engine Optimization), focusing on becoming the cited source across AI agents.

Case Studies and Practical Insights

Consider the retail sector, where AI search is booming for product queries. A Semrush study found that sites with optimized product pages—featuring schema markup and user reviews—retain traffic despite AI summaries. One e-commerce giant reported a 15% dip in direct clicks but a 25% uptick in branded searches, thanks to AI-driven exposure.

In media, publishers are experimenting with AI-friendly formats. Exploding Topics data shows that articles structured as comparisons or lists are 40% more likely to be referenced in AI responses, aligning with Search Engine Land’s findings on enduring tactics.

For agencies, the advice is clear: train teams on both worlds. WordStream predicts that by year’s end, 60% of SEO budgets will allocate to AI tools, but success hinges on integrating them with core principles like audience understanding.

Voices from the Field and Long-Term Implications

Interviews with practitioners reveal a consensus. “AI is a tool, not a takeover,” says one anonymous CMO cited in Position Digital’s report. This view is supported by Solis’s X poll, where respondents prioritize traffic stability over aggressive growth.

As 2025 unfolds, the interplay between AI growth and SEO staples will define digital strategies. While AI promises efficiency, it’s the unshakeable foundations—quality, structure, trust—that ensure longevity. Businesses ignoring this risk obsolescence, but those harmonizing the two stand to thrive in an increasingly complex ecosystem.

Pistakkio’s recent X post summarizes the sentiment: brands racing to optimize for AI often overlook that generative features still pull from traditionally strong sites. Ultimately, the data points to a future where AI enhances, rather than supplants, the essentials that have powered online discovery for decades.