Toyota US EV Sales Plunge 90% in September Amid Recall, Cuts

Toyota Motor Corp.’s electric vehicle sales took a dramatic nosedive in September, with the company reporting just 61 units of its bZ4X model sold in the U.S., a staggering 90% drop from the previous year. Including sales from its luxury Lexus brand, total EV deliveries amounted to a mere 147 vehicles, even as Toyota’s overall U.S. sales surged 14% to over 185,700 units. This stark contrast has raised eyebrows among auto executives and analysts, prompting questions about the Japanese giant’s commitment to battery-powered mobility amid a broader industry shift.

Yet, beneath the surface of these dismal figures lies a strategic pivot rather than outright failure. According to reporting from Electrek, the plunge is largely attributable to Toyota’s deliberate scaling back of current EV production as it gears up for an influx of next-generation models. A recent recall affecting over 590,000 vehicles, including EVs, further hampered availability, forcing a temporary halt in sales for models like the bZ4X.

Strategic Repositioning Amid Market Pressures

Industry insiders note that Toyota has long favored hybrid technology over pure EVs, a stance that has paid off handsomely. Hybrids now account for nearly half of Toyota’s North American sales, with models like the Camry and Grand Highlander driving a surge in electrified vehicle volumes, as detailed in the Triad Business Journal. This hybrid dominance underscores Toyota’s cautious approach, betting on transitional technologies while the EV market grapples with infrastructure challenges and fluctuating demand.

The recall, initiated in September, stemmed from issues with wheel detachment risks, amplifying the sales drought. But executives emphasize this as a short-term setback. Toyota is channeling resources into revamped EV offerings, including an improved bZ4X with enhanced range and faster charging capabilities, set to debut soon. This move aligns with global trends where EV adoption varies sharply by region—strong in China but uneven in the U.S.

Global Ambitions and Competitive Dynamics

In China, Toyota has found early success with affordable EVs like the bZ3X, priced around $15,000, which quickly became a bestseller among foreign brands, crashing servers during its launch as reported by Electrek. This contrasts with domestic struggles, where Toyota sold only 18 EVs in Japan in August, per RayHaber. Such disparities highlight the company’s need to tailor strategies to local markets, especially as rivals like Tesla see their U.S. dominance erode, with EV market share hitting records but Tesla’s slice shrinking.

Looking ahead, Toyota plans a “new wave” of EVs, including crossovers and sedans with solid-state batteries promising revolutionary performance. Analysts from Slashdot suggest this lineup could revitalize Toyota’s position, potentially reversing the sales slump by 2026. However, the end of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit in October adds urgency, as noted in Invezz coverage of similar impacts on competitors like Rivian.

Balancing Hybrids and the EV Future

For now, Toyota’s hybrid surge provides a buffer, with Q3 electrified sales comprising almost half its volume, according to the Triad Business Journal. This hybrid-electric hybrid strategy allows flexibility, mitigating risks in a volatile EV sector where global sales reached 10.7 million units year-to-date, up 27%, per Electrek. Yet, critics argue Toyota’s slow EV ramp-up risks ceding ground to agile players like BYD.

As the industry evolves, Toyota’s calculated pause may prove prescient. Insiders whisper of ambitious targets: tripling EV sales by 2030 through partnerships and tech investments. If executed well, this could transform today’s crash into tomorrow’s comeback, reinforcing Toyota’s legacy of resilience in an electrifying era.