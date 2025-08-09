Tiny Terrors: How Criminals Use Raspberry Pi to Remotely Hijack ATM

Sophisticated ATM Hacking Scheme Uncovered as Criminals Deploy Raspberry Pi Devices

In a concerning development for financial institutions worldwide, cybersecurity researchers have discovered criminals using Raspberry Pi devices equipped with 4G modems in attempts to compromise ATMs. This sophisticated approach represents an evolution in ATM hacking techniques, combining readily available hardware with remote access capabilities to potentially steal sensitive banking information and access cash reserves.

According to a report from Kaspersky, the security firm’s researchers uncovered this attack method when a bank’s security team noticed suspicious devices connected to their ATMs. The small, inconspicuous Raspberry Pi computers were attached to the machines’ network ports, allowing attackers to establish remote connections to the ATMs through cellular networks.

Remote Access Creates New Vulnerabilities in Banking Infrastructure

“The device was connected to the ATM through a network cable, and the ATM’s network port was located in the service area behind a locked door,” explained Kaspersky researchers in their findings, as reported by TechRadar. This physical placement indicates the attackers likely had access to restricted areas of the ATM installations or potentially collaborated with insiders who could provide such access.

The attack methodology is particularly concerning because it enables criminals to operate remotely rather than requiring physical presence at the ATM during the actual theft attempt. Once connected, the Raspberry Pi creates a bridge between the ATM and the attackers’ remote servers, facilitating unauthorized access to the machine’s internal systems.

Hardware Hacking Meets Cellular Technology in Sophisticated Attack Vector

The Raspberry Pi devices were equipped with 4G modems to establish internet connections independent of the ATM’s own network. This approach allowed attackers to circumvent traditional security measures that might detect unusual activity on the bank’s internal networks.

Kaspersky’s researchers noted that the devices were configured to create outbound connections to command and control servers operated by the attackers. This setup enabled criminals to potentially execute commands on the ATM, including those that might dispense cash or harvest customer card data.

Financial Institutions Face Growing Challenge from Hardware-Based Attacks

“The attackers used a Raspberry Pi to connect to the network of the ATM and execute commands,” the Kaspersky team explained. The miniature computers, which typically cost less than $50, provide sufficient processing power to run scripts and malware while remaining small enough to hide within an ATM’s service area.

This attack represents a troubling trend in which physical hardware implants are being used to bridge the gap between cyberattacks and physical theft. Unlike pure software attacks, these hardware-based approaches can be more difficult to detect through conventional cybersecurity monitoring systems.

Industry Experts Recommend Enhanced Physical and Network Security Measures

Security professionals are advising financial institutions to implement enhanced physical security measures for ATMs, including regular inspections for unauthorized hardware and tamper-evident seals on access panels. Additionally, network segmentation and monitoring for unusual connection attempts can help detect such attacks before they succeed.

“ATMs should be considered high-value targets that require multiple layers of security,” Kaspersky researchers advised. The firm recommends implementing network monitoring solutions specifically designed to detect unauthorized devices and connections.

As this attack methodology demonstrates, the line between cybersecurity and physical security continues to blur, requiring financial institutions to adopt comprehensive approaches that address both dimensions of protection for critical infrastructure like ATMs.