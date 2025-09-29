Tile Trackers Vulnerable to Stalking via Unencrypted Signals, Experts Warn

In the competitive world of Bluetooth tracking devices, Tile has long positioned itself as a reliable alternative to Apple’s AirTags, helping users locate lost keys, wallets and pets. But recent revelations have exposed critical vulnerabilities in Tile’s system that could undermine user privacy and safety. Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology uncovered design flaws allowing both the company and potential stalkers to track individuals’ locations without consent, according to a report in WIRED. These issues stem from unencrypted data broadcasts by Tile tags, which transmit unique identifiers and MAC addresses openly via Bluetooth, making them susceptible to interception by anyone with basic technical know-how.

The flaws differ markedly from Apple’s more secure approach, where AirTags use rotating identifiers and end-to-end encryption to prevent unauthorized tracking. In contrast, Tile’s static broadcasts mean a malicious actor could scan for these signals using readily available tools, logging location data over time to map a user’s movements. This vulnerability extends beyond casual eavesdropping; it could enable sophisticated stalking scenarios, where an attacker plants a Tile on a victim’s belongings and monitors them remotely.

Unpacking the Technical Vulnerabilities

Even more alarming, the research highlighted how these exploits could frame innocent Tile owners. By spoofing signals to make it appear as if one user’s tag is persistently near another’s, a bad actor might falsely accuse someone of stalking, potentially leading to legal repercussions. Publications like 9to5Mac detailed how Tile’s own internal systems lack robust safeguards, allowing the company itself to access precise location data without user notification in certain cases, raising questions about data handling practices.

Tile’s parent company, Life360, has faced scrutiny before, including a 2024 hacking incident where internal tools for law enforcement requests were compromised, as reported by 404 Media. That breach gave unauthorized access to customer location data, underscoring ongoing risks in the ecosystem of connected tracking devices.

Industry Responses and Past Efforts

In response to earlier criticisms, Tile introduced features like “anti-theft mode” in 2023, which aimed to make devices unscanable and included a $1 million penalty for misuse, per coverage in TechCrunch. Yet, the latest findings suggest these measures fall short against determined attackers exploiting Bluetooth broadcasts. Industry insiders note that while Apple has integrated anti-stalking alerts into iOS, Tile relies on app-based scans that users must manually activate, leaving gaps for those unaware of the risks.

Comparisons to other platforms abound; for instance, dating apps like Bumble and Hinge have patched similar location-tracking flaws that pinpointed users within meters, as revealed in TechCrunch last year. Tile’s issues echo these, but with physical hardware involved, the stakes for personal safety are higher.

Implications for Privacy and Regulation

The broader implications touch on regulatory oversight in the IoT sector. With Tile trackers embedded in everyday items, vulnerabilities like these could erode consumer trust, prompting calls for stricter standards from bodies like the Federal Trade Commission. Experts argue that mandating encryption for all broadcast data could mitigate such risks, though implementation across devices remains challenging.

For industry players, this serves as a wake-up call to prioritize security from the design phase. As one cybersecurity analyst put it in discussions on X (formerly Twitter), the unencrypted nature of Tile’s signals represents a fundamental oversight in an era where privacy breaches can have real-world consequences.

Looking Ahead: Potential Fixes and User Advice

Tile has yet to issue a comprehensive fix for the newly disclosed flaws, but pressure from researchers and media may accelerate updates. In the meantime, users are advised to enable anti-stalking scans in the Tile app and consider alternatives with stronger encryption.

Ultimately, these revelations highlight the delicate balance between convenience and security in tracking tech. As the market evolves, companies like Tile must address these gaps to protect users from both corporate overreach and external threats, ensuring that tools meant to find lost items don’t inadvertently lose user privacy in the process.