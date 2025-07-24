TikTok Expands MLS Partnership for Live Streaming in 2025

In a move that underscores the growing convergence of social media and live sports, TikTok has significantly expanded its partnership with Major League Soccer, securing rights to broadcast select games directly on the platform starting in 2025. This deal builds on their existing multiyear agreement, allowing TikTok to stream live MLS matches, including high-profile events like the Leagues Cup, to its global audience of over a billion users. The expansion comes at a time when traditional broadcasters are facing stiff competition from digital platforms eager to capture younger viewers who prefer bite-sized, interactive content.

According to details shared in a recent announcement, the agreement will feature exclusive TikTok broadcasts of at least one MLS game per week during the regular season, complemented by behind-the-scenes footage, player interviews, and fan-generated content. This isn’t just about streaming; it’s a strategic push to integrate live sports with TikTok’s algorithm-driven ecosystem, where users can engage in real-time duets, stitches, and comments during games.

Evolving Partnership Dynamics

The roots of this collaboration trace back to 2023, when TikTok first inked a sponsorship and content deal with MLS, as reported by SportBusiness. That initial pact positioned TikTok as an official partner, focusing on short-form videos and fan engagement. The 2025 renewal, detailed in an April press release on MLSSoccer.com, extends this into full broadcasting territory, with TikTok committing to multiyear investments that could reshape how soccer is consumed in North America.

Industry observers note that this expansion aligns with MLS’s broader media strategy, which already includes a landmark 10-year deal with Apple TV worth at least $250 million annually, as highlighted in posts from sports business accounts on X (formerly Twitter). That Apple partnership, announced in 2022, eliminated blackouts and centralized streaming, but TikTok’s entry adds a social layer, potentially driving viral moments that boost league visibility.

Spotlight on Star Power and Audience Growth

A key highlight of the expanded deal is the return of specialized streams, such as the “Messi Cam,” which focuses exclusively on Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi. As covered in a recent Sportico article, TikTok will livestream Messi’s Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on August 2, 2025, using a dedicated camera to track the superstar. This tactic proved successful in prior tests, drawing millions of views and underscoring Messi’s draw—his arrival in MLS has already spiked attendance and ratings.

For TikTok, owned by ByteDance, this venture represents a bid to compete with giants like YouTube and Twitch in live sports. The platform’s algorithm favors quick, engaging clips, which could fragment traditional viewership but also expand MLS’s reach to demographics under 25, who make up a significant portion of TikTok’s user base.

Business Implications for MLS and Beyond

Financially, the deal’s value remains undisclosed, but it’s part of MLS’s aggressive growth amid its 30th anniversary season, which includes expansion to 30 teams with San Diego FC’s debut, per Wikipedia‘s overview. MLS executives have emphasized that partnerships like this one with TikTok are crucial for monetizing global interest, especially with events like the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on the horizon.

Critics, however, question whether fragmenting broadcasts across platforms could confuse fans or dilute revenue from primary deals like Apple TV. Yet, as noted in analysis from That Eric Alper, the renewal strengthens fan connections through interactive features, potentially increasing sponsorship opportunities.

Future Horizons in Sports Media

Looking ahead, this TikTok-MLS expansion could set precedents for other leagues. TikTok’s deals with the NFL, NHL, and MLB, as mentioned in a Sports Business Journal piece, indicate a pattern of leveraging social media for niche broadcasts. For MLS, which has seen attendance and TV ratings rise—fueled by stars like Messi and new expansion fees of $250 million per team, as discussed in recent X posts from soccer analysts—this partnership might herald a profitable era.

Ultimately, the deal reflects a broader shift toward hybrid media models, where live sports aren’t confined to cable but thrive in social ecosystems. As MLS navigates its 2025 season from February 22 to October 18, with no Leagues Cup break but pauses for international tournaments, TikTok’s role could prove pivotal in attracting the next generation of fans, blending entertainment with athletic spectacle in innovative ways.