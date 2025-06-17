Tesla’s Self-Driving Software Fails School Bus Test

The development of autonomous vehicle technology has reached a critical juncture, with Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) software under intense scrutiny following a disturbing public demonstration.

In a recent live test conducted on the streets of Austin, Texas, a Tesla Model Y equipped with the latest FSD software failed to respond appropriately to a simulated real-world scenario, raising serious concerns about the readiness of Tesla’s much-anticipated robotaxi service.

The demonstration, orchestrated by the Dawn Project—a watchdog group founded by billionaire and Pentagon contractor Dan O’Dowd—highlighted a potentially fatal flaw in Tesla’s autonomous system. As reported by Futurism, the test involved a Tesla Model Y approaching a stopped school bus with its stop sign extended and lights flashing. The vehicle made no attempt to slow down, barreling past the bus and subsequently striking a child mannequin that darted across the road. The car only came to a stop a full car’s length after the impact, an outcome that O’Dowd described as evidence that “a full self-driving Tesla will not stop at a bus, and if a kid steps out, it will mow them down,” according to Futurism.

A Persistent Safety Concern

This is not the first time the Dawn Project has called attention to Tesla’s FSD shortcomings, particularly around school bus scenarios. For over two years, the group has campaigned to expose what they see as a critical safety oversight in Tesla’s autonomous technology. The Austin test is the latest in a series of public stunts aimed at pressuring Tesla and regulators to address these issues before the technology is deployed at scale in robotaxi fleets.

The implications of such failures are profound, especially as Tesla prepares to launch its robotaxi service in Austin. The company has positioned its FSD technology as a cornerstone of its future business model, envisioning a fleet of autonomous vehicles that can operate without human intervention. Yet, incidents like the one demonstrated by the Dawn Project cast doubt on whether the technology is ready for public roads, where split-second decisions can mean the difference between life and death.

Regulatory and Public Trust Challenges

Beyond the technical failures, Tesla faces mounting challenges in gaining regulatory approval and public trust. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has already opened multiple investigations into Tesla’s FSD system following reports of crashes and near-misses. The Austin test, while a controlled demonstration, amplifies these concerns by providing a stark visual of what could happen in a real-world setting, as detailed by Futurism.

Moreover, public sentiment, as reflected in various online discussions, appears increasingly wary of autonomous vehicles that cannot reliably handle basic safety scenarios. Tesla’s ambitious timeline for deploying robotaxis—tentatively set for a launch in Austin—may face further delays if regulators or the public demand more rigorous testing and transparency regarding FSD’s capabilities.

The Road Ahead for Tesla

As Tesla pushes forward with its vision of a driverless future, the stakes could not be higher. The company must balance innovation with safety, ensuring that its technology can handle edge cases like children crossing in front of school buses. Failure to do so risks not only legal and regulatory repercussions but also erosion of consumer confidence in autonomous vehicles as a whole.

For industry insiders, the Austin demonstration serves as a sobering reminder of the complexities involved in achieving true autonomy. While Tesla has made significant strides in AI and machine learning, the path to safe, reliable self-driving technology remains fraught with challenges. As reported by Futurism, until these critical safety issues are resolved, the dream of a fully autonomous robotaxi fleet may remain just out of reach.