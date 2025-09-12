Tesla’s Come to Me Feature: AI Summon Upgrade Sparks Safety and Regulatory Concerns

In the rapidly evolving world of autonomous vehicle technology, Tesla Inc. has once again pushed boundaries with its “Come to Me” feature, an enhancement to its Actually Smart Summon system that allows owners to beckon their cars from afar via a smartphone app. This capability, part of Tesla’s broader Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite, promises to transform mundane tasks like retrieving a vehicle from a parking lot into seamless, hands-free experiences. Introduced in late 2024 software updates, the feature leverages advanced neural networks and camera-based vision to navigate complex environments, avoiding obstacles and adhering to traffic rules without human intervention.

Yet, as Tesla rolls out this technology globally, questions about safety and reliability loom large. Early adopters have reported mixed results, with videos circulating on social media showing cars deftly maneuvering through crowded lots, while others highlight near-misses with pedestrians or unexpected halts. According to a detailed report from InsideEVs, the “Come to Me” function builds on Tesla’s Summon feature but incorporates real-time path planning, enabling the vehicle to travel up to several hundred feet to the user’s location, provided it’s within line-of-sight or mapped areas.

Technological Underpinnings and Innovations

At the core of “Come to Me” is Tesla’s proprietary AI, powered by the company’s in-house chips and over-the-air updates that continuously refine performance. Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, has touted this as a step toward unsupervised autonomy, with recent X posts from his account emphasizing that by mid-2025, such features could achieve safety levels “far in excess of the average human driver.” Drawing from web-sourced updates, including a 2025 Electrek article, Tesla has shifted its FSD definition, moving away from full autonomy promises to focus on supervised enhancements like this summon tool, amid growing scrutiny.

This pivot comes as federal investigations intensify. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a probe in August 2025, as reported by CNN Business, examining whether Tesla delayed crash notifications related to its driver-assistance tech, including summon features. Insiders note that “Come to Me” relies solely on Tesla Vision—cameras without lidar—raising debates about its efficacy in low-visibility conditions, a point Musk addressed in a February 2025 X post predicting widespread autonomous ride-hailing by year’s end.

Regulatory Hurdles and Global Rollout

Regulatory responses vary by region. In Australia, for instance, a Drive.com.au report from August 2025 indicates that Tesla’s semi-autonomous software, including summon capabilities, is nearing approval for public roads, though not for all customers. Conversely, an ABC News story from September 2025 revealed an unauthorized test of FSD in Melbourne’s CBD, underscoring tensions between innovation and compliance. Tesla’s official X account has highlighted “Actually Smart Summon” as a key 2024 rollout, allowing cars to exit spots, drive to users, and park autonomously under supervision.

For industry players, this feature signals a competitive edge. Rivals like Waymo and Cruise have similar remote summoning, but Tesla’s app-based integration and fleet-wide updates via software—detailed in a 2024 Drive.com.au piece claiming full autonomy by 2025—position it uniquely. However, critics, including those cited in Electrek’s August 2025 coverage, accuse Musk of overpromising, with direct messages allegedly proving inconsistencies in self-driving claims.

Implications for Consumers and the Industry

Consumers benefit from reduced physical effort, particularly in inclement weather or for those with mobility challenges, as Tesla’s June 2025 X posts boast the lowest running costs and over-the-air improvements. Yet, the feature’s supervised nature means users must remain attentive, a requirement that has sparked lawsuits over misleading marketing.

Looking ahead, Tesla’s focus on AI chips, as Musk enthused in a September 2025 X update about the AI5 design, could supercharge “Come to Me” for unsupervised use. A CNN Business duplicate report from August reinforces ongoing federal oversight, potentially delaying expansions. As Tesla navigates these waters, the feature exemplifies the delicate balance between cutting-edge tech and real-world accountability, setting precedents for the autonomous era.