Tesla Tests Autonomous Vehicles in NYC Without Permits Amid Safety Backlash

Tesla’s Bold Push into New York

Tesla Inc. is once again stirring controversy with its ambitious plans to test autonomous driving technology in the bustling streets of New York City, a move that has regulators and safety advocates up in arms. According to a recent job posting spotted by industry watchers, the electric vehicle giant is seeking drivers to operate vehicles equipped with “automated driving systems” in Queens, hinting at preparations for its long-promised robotaxi service. This development comes amid Tesla’s ongoing battles with federal investigations and lawsuits over its Autopilot feature, which has been implicated in multiple crashes.

The posting, which requires candidates to have a clean driving record and familiarity with Tesla’s software, suggests the company aims to gather real-world data in one of the world’s most chaotic urban environments. However, New York City’s Department of Transportation has confirmed that Tesla has not applied for the necessary permits to test autonomous vehicles on public roads, raising questions about the legality and safety of such operations.

Regulatory Roadblocks and Past Scrutiny

This isn’t Tesla’s first brush with regulatory friction. The company has faced years of scrutiny from bodies like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which has investigated numerous incidents involving Autopilot, including a fatal 2019 crash in Florida where a Tesla Model S failed to detect a pedestrian. A recent jury verdict in a federal trial, as reported by The New York Times, found Tesla partially liable for a woman’s death, arguing that the Autopilot software should have prevented the accident.

Moreover, Tesla’s safety data for the second quarter of 2025 shows a regression in Autopilot performance, with crashes occurring every 6.69 million miles—a decline from previous periods. Critics, including experts cited in Electrek, argue that Tesla’s selective reporting masks underlying risks, potentially eroding public trust as the company eyes expansions like robotaxis in dense cities.

Incidents Fueling the Debate

Social media platforms like X have amplified concerns, with users sharing accounts of past Autopilot failures, such as a 2023 Brooklyn incident where a pedestrian was severely injured by a Tesla on Full Self-Driving mode. Posts on X highlight witness reports of the vehicle’s erratic behavior, underscoring the dangers of deploying unproven tech in pedestrian-heavy areas like New York.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, has repeatedly touted Autopilot as safer than human drivers, but mounting evidence suggests otherwise. A Bloomberg report details how Tesla’s job listing implies an intent to launch ride-hailing services in the city, despite lacking approvals, which could invite further legal challenges.

Implications for Urban Mobility

Industry insiders view this as a high-stakes gamble for Tesla, aiming to outpace competitors like Waymo and Cruise in the autonomous vehicle race. Yet, without proper oversight, experts warn of potential accidents that could set back the entire sector. The Gizmodo article highlights how regulators “absolutely hate” this move, given Tesla’s history of flouting rules, from SEC probes to civil suits.

As Tesla pushes forward, the controversy underscores a broader tension between innovation and safety. New York’s strict permitting process, requiring detailed safety plans and insurance, stands as a formidable barrier. If Tesla proceeds without clearance, it risks fines, shutdowns, or worse—another tragedy that could halt its robotaxi dreams.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

For Tesla to succeed in New York, collaboration with regulators will be key, perhaps involving pilot programs under close supervision. Recent news from The Mercury News echoes the job posting’s implications, suggesting expansions to ride-hailing, but experts remain skeptical amid ongoing data criticisms.

Ultimately, this episode reflects Tesla’s aggressive strategy under Musk’s leadership, balancing groundbreaking tech with persistent ethical and legal hurdles. As the company navigates these waters, the outcome could redefine urban transportation—or reinforce calls for tighter controls on autonomous systems.