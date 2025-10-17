Tesla Revives Mad Max Mode in FSD, Allows 15 MPH Over Speed Limits

Tesla’s Bold Return to Aggressive Autonomy

Tesla Inc. has reignited debate in the autonomous vehicle sector by reintroducing a feature in its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software that encourages vehicles to exceed posted speed limits, a move that underscores the company’s penchant for pushing boundaries amid ongoing safety scrutiny. The so-called “Mad Max” mode, part of the latest FSD update, allows Tesla cars to drive significantly faster than legal limits, with early reports showing speeds up to 15 mph over the limit on highways. This development comes as Tesla faces multiple federal investigations into its driver-assistance systems, highlighting the tension between innovation and regulatory compliance.

According to reports from Engadget, the mode is designed for assertive driving, including rapid lane changes and acceleration that mimics high-stakes scenarios from the Mad Max film franchise. Users can select this option alongside milder settings like “Chill” or “Average,” but Mad Max prioritizes speed over strict adherence to traffic laws, potentially appealing to drivers seeking a more dynamic experience.

Safety Concerns Amplify Amid Investigations

Critics argue that enabling such behavior in a system marketed as “Full Self-Driving” could exacerbate risks on public roads, especially given Tesla’s history of incidents involving its Autopilot and FSD features. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is currently probing several crashes linked to FSD, including cases where vehicles failed to detect obstacles or obey traffic signals. This reintroduction arrives at a precarious time, as Tesla navigates lawsuits alleging wrongful deaths tied to its technology.

Further details from Electrek reveal that Mad Max mode was previously available but pulled back, only to return in the v14.1.2 software update. Tesla describes it as the “fastest” profile yet, overtaking the prior “Hurry” mode, with the car capable of cruising well above speed limits while still requiring driver supervision. Industry observers note this could complicate Tesla’s efforts to gain approval for fully unsupervised autonomy.

Public and Industry Backlash Grows

Posts on X, formerly Twitter, reflect a mix of excitement and alarm among users and experts, with some praising the feature’s boldness while others warn of regulatory backlash. For instance, sentiments expressed online suggest concerns that such aggressive settings might hinder broader acceptance of self-driving tech, though these views remain anecdotal and inconclusive.

In a deeper analysis, BGR highlights videos from early adopters demonstrating the mode’s propensity for speeding, often exceeding limits by 15 mph or more. This has drawn ire from safety advocates who point to Tesla’s “dubious safety record,” as termed in various reports, including ongoing probes by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Regulatory Implications and Tesla’s Strategy

Tesla’s decision to relaunch Mad Max amid these challenges speaks to CEO Elon Musk’s aggressive timeline for autonomous driving dominance, even as competitors like Ford and General Motors advance their own supervised systems with more conservative approaches. The mode’s return could invite stricter oversight, potentially delaying Tesla’s robotaxi ambitions announced for later this year.

Sources such as TeslaNorth.com indicate the update is rolling out to early access testers, emphasizing faster, more assertive performance. Yet, this raises questions about liability: if a Mad Max-enabled Tesla causes an accident due to excessive speed, who bears responsibility—the driver, required to supervise, or the company promoting such features?

Broader Industry Ramifications

For industry insiders, this episode underscores the precarious balance autonomous vehicle makers must strike between technological prowess and public safety. Tesla’s approach contrasts with rivals prioritizing compliance, potentially influencing how regulators worldwide view Level 2 and higher autonomy systems.

Ultimately, while Mad Max may thrill enthusiasts, it risks amplifying calls for tighter controls, as evidenced by discussions in outlets like Teslarati. As Tesla pushes forward, the feature could either cement its innovative edge or become a flashpoint in the evolving debate over self-driving ethics and enforcement.